Kaprizov scored twice on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Two of Kaprizov's three points came on the power play. He put the Wild ahead in the first period and helped build the lead further early in the middle frame. The 26-year-old has seven goals and 11 assists during his eight-game point streak, making him one of the hottest scorers in the league. For the season, Kaprizov has 26 goals, 63 points (30 on the power play), 177 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 51 appearances.