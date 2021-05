Kaprizov handed out two assists and had three shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Saturday.

The rookie sensation put together his fourth straight two-point game, setting up goals by Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman to stake the Wild to a 2-1 lead. The 23-year-old Kaprizov will take a six-game point streak (five goals, five assists) into the penultimate game of the season Wednesday in St. Louis.