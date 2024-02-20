Boldy collected a goal and three helpers in Monday's 10-7 win over the Canucks.

With the Wild down 2-0 in the first period, Boldy provided a primary assist on a Joel Eriksson Ek goal to open the scoring for Minnesota. Boldy added a huge goal of his own on a breakaway, his 20th of the year, in the second frame on assists from Eriksson Ek and Jon Merrill. He capped off his four-point night with two more assists on goals by Kirill Kaprizov to help complete the comeback win for Minnesota. The 22-year old winger added five shots and a plus-1 rating in 18:34 TOI.