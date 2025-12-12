Boldy had a goal, two assists, five shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Boldy was the star of the game for the Wild after participating directly in three of the team's five goals. He's been very productive of late, and that goes beyond his current three-game point streak. Over his last 10 games, the 24-year-old winger has six goals, seven assists, a plus-7 rating, 33 shots on goal, 11 hits and eight blocked shots. His average of 3.3 shots per game shows how involved he's been on offense for a Minnesota team that has won seven of its last 10 games.