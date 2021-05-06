The Superstar Racing Experience unveiled the format for its six-race short-track series on Thursday. The series is slated to begin on June 12, SRX announced in a press release. Each of the six races will consist of three parts: two 15-minute heat races and a 100-lap feature race.

The heats will be setting the starting lineup for the 100-lap feature race. Points are accumulated in both the heats and feature race and those points will count toward the season championship.

The opening SRX race will take place on June 12 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut and the format for each of the three avenues is as follows:

Heat Race No. 1:

Timed race (15 minutes). When time is up, leader is shown white flag signifying one lap remaining.

All drivers draw for their cars to start this heat.

Field is lined up by a random draw.

Heat Race No. 2:

Timed race (15 minutes). When time is up, leader is shown white flag signifying one lap remaining.

Drivers' finishing position in Heat Race No. 1 will be inverted for start of Heat Race No. 2.

Feature Race:

Distance is 100 laps (except at Slinger Speedway where distance is 150 laps).

Starting lineup is based on finishing position in Heat Race No. 2.

Unlimited attempts at a green-white-checkered finish.

In each heat, the winner can receive a maximum of 12 points while second place earns 11 points. With that pattern in mind, the 12th-place finisher can earn one point. Meanwhile, the feature race winner receives 25 points, second place gets 22 points, and third place receives 20 points.

"It was very important to come up with a format that would provide the best entertainment to our fans while rewarding the drivers for their performance. This format will do that," SRX co-founder Ray Evernham said. "Every driver has the same opportunity. They're in a car that's very different because it's so universal. It's a road-course car first, a pretty good dirt car, and just an OK paved oval car. That takes the advantage away from the stock-car guys who run ovals all the time."

Following SRX's inaugural race at Stafford, drivers will compete in dirt tracks at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora (Rossburg, Ohio) Speedway on June 26. The final three races of the season will be run at Lucas Oil Raceway (Indianapolis) on July 3, Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10, and Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway on July 17.

The champion will be crowned in the season finale on July 17.

SRX's roster includes racing veterans such as Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Bobby Labonte, Bill Elliott, Helio Castroneves, and Marco Andretti.