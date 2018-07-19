2018 British Open tee times, pairings: Complete field set for Round 2 on Friday

After a fun first first round of 2018 Open Championship action at Carnoustie, the tee times flip for Friday. The action begins just after 1 a.m. ET, and Tiger Woods goes much earlier than he did on Thursday.

As with the first 18 holes, some of the better groups are spread out over the course of the day, so no matter when you tune into the 14 hours of coverage, you're sure to hit somebody interesting.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Friday covering every moment of action. For now, here's a look at all the tee times with a few of the bigger ones pinned at the very top.

All times Eastern

2018 Open Championship tee times for Friday (Round 2)

1:35 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Sam Locke, Cameron Davis

1:46 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Jonas Blixt, Charles Howell III

1:57 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis

2:08 a.m. -- Alex Levy, Ryan Moore, Ben An

2:19 a.m. -- Michael Hendry, Kelly Kraft, Lee Westwood

2:30 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jimmy Walker

2:41 a.m. -- Mathew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, Jovan Rebula

2:52 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman, Thorbjorn Olesen

3:03 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Alex Noren, Charley Hoffman

3:14 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Adam Scott, Brendan Steele

3:25 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas

3:36 a.m. -- Jason Day, Shota Akiyoshi, Haotong Li

3:47 a.m. -- Todd Hamilton, Beau Hossler, Jorge Campillo

4:03 a.m. -- Ryuko Tokimatsu, Chez Reavie, Michael Kim

4:14 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Nicolas Colsaerts, Jens Dantorp

4:25 a.m. -- Tom Lehman, Dylan Frittelli, Grant Forrest

4:36 a.m. -- Lucas Herbert, Min Chel Choi, Jason Kokrak

4:47 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace

4:58 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka

5:09 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Shubhankar Sharma

5:20 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox

5:31 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley

5:42 a.m. -- Ryan Armour, Abraham Ancer, Masahiro Kawamura

5:53 a.m. -- Jazz Janewattananond, Fabrizio Zanotti, Jordan Smith

6:04 a.m. -- Brett Rumford, Masanori Kobayashi, Jack Senior

6:15 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Thomas Curtis, Bronson Burgoon

6:36 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Martin Kaymer, Andy Sullivan

6:47 a.m. -- Erik Van Rooyen, Brady Schnell, Matthew Southgate

6:58 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Emiliano Grillo, Luke List

7:09 a.m. -- Mark Calcavecchia, Danthai Boonma, Shaun Norris

7:20 a.m. -- Kevin Chappell, Oliver Wilson, Eddie Pepperell

7:31 a.m. -- Ross Fisher, Paul Dunne, Austin Cook

7:42 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry

7:53 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner, Marcus Kinhult

8:04 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Satoshi Kodaira, Rafa Cabrera Bello

8:15 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda, Andrew Landry

8:26 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:37 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Brandon Stone, Hideto Tanihara

8:48 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Sung Kang

9:04 a.m. -- Ernie Els, Adam Hadwin, Chesson Hadley

9:15 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Julian Suri, George Coetzee

9:26 a.m. -- David Duval, Scott Jamieson, Kevin Na

9:37 a.m. -- Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen

9:48 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Anirban Lahiri, Peter Uihlein

9:59 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

10:10 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Chris Wood

10:21 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed

10:32 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jhonattan Vegas

10:43 a.m. -- Yuxin Lin, Alexander Bjork, Sang Hyun Park

10:54 a.m. -- James Robinson, Haraldur Magnus, Zander Lombard

11:05 a.m. -- Kodai Ichihara, Rhys Enoch, Marcus Armitage

11:16 a.m. -- Sean Crocker, Gavin Green, Ash Turner