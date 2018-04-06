2018 Masters live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods on Friday, Round 2 coverage

As the 2018 Masters got underway this week, the golf world's attention was focused on none other than four-time champion Tiger Woods. Big Cat did not necessarily live up to our expectations, but he still remained somewhat in the hunt after a 1-over 73. With Jordan Spieth falling off the lead and the gap shrinking, there is plenty of time for movement atop the leaderboard ahead of the weekend.

Tiger Woods is playing in his first Masters since 2015, and he is seeing a young, talented group of golfers that he must contend with throughout the day. Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy were among those atop the leaderboard with morning tee times. During Friday's Round 2 action, Woods will be one of the last ones on the course with a tee time of 1:27 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2018 Masters from start to finish on Friday with our variety of Masters Live streaming options. Check out the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch Tiger Woods, or spend your day surveying Amen Corner or Holes 15&16. TV coverage does not begin until 3 p.m., so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters Live on Friday.

All times Eastern.

Round 2 -- Friday, April 6



Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com