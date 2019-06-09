2019 U.S. Open odds: Surprising picks from proven model that predicted five golf majors

The 2019 U.S. Open will provide spectators with star-studded groups through the first two days of action. Three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods (10-1) will play alongside 2013 champion Justin Rose (20-1) and 2015 champ Jordan Spieth (16-1). Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson (30-1), who's looking to become just the sixth golfer to complete a career Grand Slam, will be paired with two former champions: Dustin Johnson (7-1) and Graeme McDowell (125-1). Back-to-back winner Brooks Koepka, who's the Vegas favorite in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds at 13-2, will tee-it up on Thursday at 4:47 p.m. ET in a featured group that also includes reigning Open Championship titleholder Francesco Molinari (30-1). The first round from Pebble Beach Golf Links in California gets underway on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. ET, so before you lock in your selections for the year's third major, be sure to see the 2019 U.S. Open picks and golf predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the U.S. Open 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rory McIlroy, the 2011 U.S. Open champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong push but falls short of winning his second U.S. Open title. In fact, the model says he barely cracks the top five.

McIlroy enters the 2019 U.S. Open as one of the hottest golfers on tour. Boasting an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 4, McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in nine of his 12 official starts this season, which includes a victory at the Players Championship. McIlroy's victory at TPC Sawgrass was his 15th PGA Tour victory of his career, but his game might not stack up well this week at Pebble Beach.

McIlroy enters the 2019 US Open hitting just 58.61 percent of fairways off the tee, which ranks just 154th on the PGA Tour. The rough at Pebble Beach is expected to make it extremely difficult to go for the green in regulation if a player's tee shot is unable to find the fairway. Plus, McIlroy has struggled mightily at this event in recent years, missing the cut in his past three U.S. Open starts.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard in a hurry.

The 38-year old Australian is a 14-time winner on the PGA Tour and also has 13 international wins. He's also shown the ability to play well in the biggest events on the PGA Tour schedule, evidenced by the fact that he's finished in the top five in all four majors at some point in his career, which includes a victory at the 2013 Masters. He fired a 9-under in that tournament, beating Angel Cabrera. Woods finished fourth at 5-under.

Scott is currently ranked fifth on tour in scoring average (69.686) and 16th in birdie average (4.26), having racked up 166 of them in 39 total rounds this season. He has all the tools to make a strong run to the top of the U.S. Open leaderboard 2019, so he's a value play you should jump on at Pebble Beach.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 U.S. Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors.

Brooks Koepka 13-2

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1