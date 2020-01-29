2020 Waste Management Open picks: Data scientist reveals top prop bets, matchup plays

Red-hot Jon Rahm headlines an impressive field at the 2020 Waste Management Open, which tees off on Thursday from TPC Scottsdale. Since last year's U.S. Open, Rahm has three wins, four second-place finishes, two third-place finishes and three more top-10 showings. He took second at last week's Farmers Insurance Open.

Not surprisingly, bookmakers list Rahm as the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds, followed by Justin Thomas (9-1), Webb Simpson (11-1), defending champ RIckie Fowler (12-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (16-1). Before you make any 2020 Waste Management Open picks, prop bets or head-to-head matchup plays, see what famed golf handicapper Rick Gehman picked.

With his data-driven approach to Fantasy golf and betting, Gehman's following continues to grow. His YouTube channel (RickRunGood) is approaching one million views.

Gehman uses an expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds to create advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers Championship and 40-1 Patrick Reed at The Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

Gehman believes Byeong Hun An has a strong chance to finish in the top five, a 2020 Phoenix Open prop bet that pays 14-1.

"An is an elite tee-to-green player (seventh on the PGA Tour last season) with trouble on the putting greens. The good news is that An has seemed to 'solve' these greens in Phoenix," Gehman told SportsLine. "According to my strokes gained database, he's gained strokes putting in nine of his 12 rounds at TPC Scottsdale. It comes out to gaining 0.48 strokes putting per round, which is a full stroke better than his long-term baseline."

