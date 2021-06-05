The Memorial Tournament, which began Thursday, is one of the crown jewels on the PGA Tour slate, and the 2021 edition of the event has a field (and a new-look golf course!) to match. Xander Schauffele is one of the 11 top-15 players in the world in attendance this week, and he commented on the newly-redesigned Muirfield Village, which has undergone changes to all 18 greens and several other parts of the golf course as well.

The Memorial has been a wild ride thus far with weather wreaking havoc on Thursday, causing tons of action to spill into Friday as golfers finished up their second rounds while others got theirs started. The storyline entering a loaded weekend of golf is the past two champions at Muirfield Village -- Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay -- co-leading the tournament at 8 under. Cantlay's second round came to a close on Friday while Rahm will finish his beginning on Saturday morning.

Host Jack Nicklaus loves to set up his place like he envisions it should be for a major championship, and that plays into the hands of guys like J.T., Morikawa, Spieth, McIlroy, DeChambeau and last year's champion, Rahm.

Though last year's Memorial was a bit of a fill-in for a major in the absence of majors at that point in time, this year's will be much more celebratory (and hopefully play just as hard!). Thousands are expected to attend at Muirfield Village this week (between 50% and 100% normal capacity), and just like they have for most of the last few decades, they should be in for a great show from some of the best ball-strikers in the world.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio