2026 PGA Championship odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the PGA Championship 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising picks
Major season got off to a thrilling start as Rory McIlroy defended his championship at Augusta to win his second straight Masters. Up next is the PGA Championship 2026, which tees off on Thursday, May 14 from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. Scottie Scheffler, who finished second at both the Masters and this past week's RBC Heritage, is the defending PGA Championship winner after he prevailed by five strokes at Quail Hollow last year.
The latest 2026 PGA Championship odds via FanDuel list Scheffler as the +480 favorite (risk $100 to win $480), with McIlroy (+850) and Cameron Young (+1200) among the other early 2026 PGA Championship contenders. Jon Rahm (+1300) and Xander Schauffele (+1600) are the only other golfers going off lower than +2000.
Before locking in any 2026 PGA Championship picks, or making any PGA Championship DFS picks or One and Done predictions, be sure to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 PGA Championship field beginning to take shape, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.
2026 PGA Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2026: It projects that DeChambeau barely cracks the top 10 despite being one of the early favorites. DeChambeau missed the cut at the 2026 Masters and then had to withdraw from LIV Golf Mexico City with wrist discomfort in April. He has recorded three straight top-five finishes at the PGA Championship, but has also missed the cut twice and finished outside the top 30 two other times at this event. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model projects a strong showing from Tommy Fleetwood, who has longer odds at +2500. The 2025 Tour Championship winner is still looking for his first major win. He's in strong form this season, however, recording five top-10 finishes. He was contending for another top-10 at the Masters this year before a fourth-round 76 dropped him down the leaderboard. Fleetwood has strong metrics off the tee this year, but has struggled with his putting, so if he can have a better weekend on the greens, he has a great shot to be a contender. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 PGA Championship picks
The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one going off around 60-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 PGA Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2026 PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +480
Rory McIlroy +850
Cameron Young +1200
Jon Rahm +1300
Xander Schauffele +1600
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Justin Thomas +4000
Justin Rose +4000
Collin Morikawa +4000
Brooks Koepka +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4500
Viktor Hovland +5000
Si Woo Kim +5000
Russell Henley +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Rickie Fowler +5500
Sam Burns +6000
Chris Gotterup +6000
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Patrick Reed +6500
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Nicolai Højgaard +6500
Min Woo Lee +7000
Jordan Spieth +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Sepp Straka +7000
Adam Scott +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Jake Knapp +8000
Shane Lowry +8000
Joaquin Niemann +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Jason Day +10000
Harris English +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Marco Penge +12500
Sungjae Im +12500
Corey Conners +12500
Alex Noren +15000
Michael Thorbjornsen +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
David Puig +15000
Harry Hall +15000
Sahith Theegala +17500
Ryan Gerard +17500
Samuel Stevens +17500
Michael Brennan +17500
Keith Mitchell +17500
Aaron Rai +17500
Max Homa +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Matt McCarty +17500
Rasmus Højgaard +17500
Daniel Berger +17500
Thomas Detry +17500
Alex Smalley +17500
Brian Harman +17500
Dustin Johnson +22500
Cameron Smith +22500
Pierceson Coody +25000
Taylor Pendrith +25000
Denny McCarthy +25000
Aldrich Potgieter +25000
Tom McKibbin +25000
Ryan Fox +25000
Jordan Smith +25000
Ryo Hisatsune +25000
Angel Ayora +25000
Bud Cauley +25000
Jayden Schaper +35000
Haotong Li +35000
Daniel Hillier +35000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +35000
Ricky Castillo +35000
Stephan Jaeger +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Max Greyserman +35000
J.T. Poston +35000
Michael Kim +35000
Max McGreevy +35000
Matt Wallace +35000
Andrew Putnam +50000
Steven Fisk +50000
Richard Hoey +50000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +50000
Lucas Glover +50000
Stewart Cink +50000
Billy Horschel +50000
John Parry +50000
Matti Schmid +50000
Patrick Rodgers +50000
Garrick Higgo +50000
Ian Holt +50000
Austin Smotherman +50000
Nico Echavarria +50000
Sami Valimaki +75000
Chris Kirk +75000
Bernd Wiesberger +75000
Johnny Keefer +75000
Casey Jarvis +75000
Dan Brown +75000
William Mouw +75000
Mikael Lindberg +75000
Jimmy Walker +100000
Braden Shattuck +100000
Bryce Fisher +100000
Jhonattan Vegas +100000
Michael Block +100000
Y.E. Yang +100000
Luke Donald +100000
Ben Kern +100000
Elvis Smylie +100000
Timothy Wiseman +100000
Jared Jones +100000
Paul McClure +100000
Derek Berg +100000
Garrett Sapp +100000
Ryan Vermeer +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Francisco Bidé +100000
Austin Hurt +100000
Padraig Harrington +100000
Adrien Saddier +100000
Emiliano Grillo +100000
Martin Kaymer +100000
Kota Kaneko +100000
Ben Polland +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Shaun Micheel +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
Jordan Gumberg +100000
David Lipsky +100000
Michael Kartrude +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Mark Geddes +100000
Davis Riley +100000
Tyler Collet +100000
Chris Gabriele +100000
Andy Sullivan +100000
Zach Haynes +100000
Travis Smyth +100000
Ryan Lenahan +100000
Kazuki Higa +100000
Chandler Blanchet +100000
Jesse Droemer +100000