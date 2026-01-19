After an abbreviated stop in Hawaii, the 2026 PGA Tour schedule begins the West Coast Swing with The American Express 2026 beginning on Thursday at the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif. After skipping the one-week Hawaii Swing, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is set to make his 2026 debut as part of The American Express field. The four-time major winner hasn't played particularly well in this event, however, recording just one top-10 finish in five tries.

Still, the 2026 American Express odds list Scheffler as the clear-cut +250 favorite (risk $100 to win $250). Ben Griffin, ranked No. 8 in the world, is next on the PGA odds board at +1700, with Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg all at +2000. Before locking in any 2026 American Express picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

Now that the 2026 American Express field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 American Express predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at The American Express 2026: Sam Burns, one of the favorites at +2000, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. He's a golfer to avoid at La Quinta this week. Burns had some highlights in 2025, including finishing T7 at the Tour Championship after a strong playoff run. There were also some low points as well like going nine straight tournaments without a top-20 finish, including three straight missed cuts in that run. He has a pair of top-10 finishes at The American Express, but no top-5s, and he finished T29 last year, so the model doesn't like him as a top contender this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model calls Matt Fitzpatrick a top-four contender this week even though he's tied for the eighth-lowest odds. He's a golfer to target if you're looking for a big return. This will be his debut at The American Express, but he finished 2025 strong with four top-10 finishes in his last six events. He finished the season 34th in Strokes Gained: Total and 30th in Strokes Gained: Putting, making him a golfer to target with slightly longer odds this week. See who else to pick here.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to make 2026 American Express picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of +2700 or higher as top-10 contenders. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 American Express, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 American Express odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 American Express odds, favorites

Get full 2026 American Express picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +250

Ben Griffin +1700

Sam Burns +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Ludvig Åberg +2000

Russell Henley +2200

Robert MacIntyre +2500

Harry Hall +2700

Matt Fitzpatrick +2700

Sepp Straka +3300

Harris English +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4000

Alex Noren +4000

Kurt Kitayama +4000

Rasmus Højgaard +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Rickie Fowler +5000

Davis Thompson +5500

Jason Day +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Adam Scott +6000

J.T. Poston +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Richard Hoey +7000

Wyndham Clark +7500

Pierceson Coody +7500

Kevin Yu +7500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500

Nick Taylor +7500

Keith Mitchell +7500

Denny McCarthy +7500

Daniel Berger +7500

Max Greyserman +7500

Alex Smalley +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Brian Harman +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Max Homa +10000

Matti Schmid +10000

Johnny Keefer +10000

Andrew Novak +12500

Jesper Svensson +12500

John Parry +12500

William Mouw +12500

Patrick Rodgers+12500

Jhonattan Vegas +12500

Matt McCarty +12500

Sami Valimaki +12500

Vince Whaley +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Ricky Castillo +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Billy Horschel +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Mac Meissner +15000

Steven Fisk +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Jordan Smith +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Nick Dunlap +15000

Neal Shipley +15000

Bud Cauley +20000

Takumi Kanaya +20000

Michael Brennan +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Aldrich Potgieter +20000

Doug Ghim +20000

Patrick Fishburn +20000

Tony Finau +20000

Kris Ventura +20000

Stephan Jaeger +20000

Zecheng Dou +25000

Davis Riley +25000

Dan Brown +25000

Luke Clanton +25000

Eric Cole +30000

Sam Ryder +30000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +30000

Taylor Moore +30000

Nico Echavarria +30000

S.H. Kim +30000

Tom Kim +30000

Max McGreevy +30000

Erik van Rooyen +30000

Alejandro Tosti +40000

Carson Young +40000

Jackson Suber +40000

Keita Nakajima +40000

Adam Schenk +40000

Beau Hossler +40000

David Ford +40000

Chandler Phillips +40000

Mark Hubbard +40000

Tom Hoge +60000

John VanDerLaan +60000

Blades Brown +60000

Cam Davis +60000

Christo Lamprecht +60000

Chan Kim +60000

Seungtaek Lee +60000

Brice Garnett +60000

Chad Ramey +60000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +60000

Adam Svensson +60000

Ryo Hisatsune +60000

Lanto Griffin +60000

Matthieu Pavon +60000

Patton Kizzire +60000

Dylan Wu +60000

Justin Lower +60000

Chandler Blanchet +60000

Austin Smotherman +75000

David Lipsky +75000

Harry Higgs +75000

Joe Highsmith +75000

Karl Vilips +75000

Andrew Putnam +75000

Joel Dahmen +75000

Adrien Saddier +75000

Pontus Nyholm +75000

Isaiah Salinda +75000

Brandt Snedeker +75000

Gordon Sargent +100000

Frankie Capan III +100000

Zach Johnson +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Kevin Streelman +100000

Andrew Landry +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Peter Malnati +100000

Adam Long +100000

Michael Block +100000

Jeffrey Kang +100000

Zach Bauchou +100000

Jason Dufner +100000

Charley Hoffman +100000

Jimmy Stanger +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

Emilio Gonzalez +100000

Davis Chatfield +100000

Hank Lebioda +100000

Danny Walker +100000

A.J. Ewart +100000