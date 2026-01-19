The American Express 2026 odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2026 American Express golf tournament 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour picks
After an abbreviated stop in Hawaii, the 2026 PGA Tour schedule begins the West Coast Swing with The American Express 2026 beginning on Thursday at the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif. After skipping the one-week Hawaii Swing, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is set to make his 2026 debut as part of The American Express field. The four-time major winner hasn't played particularly well in this event, however, recording just one top-10 finish in five tries.
Still, the 2026 American Express odds list Scheffler as the clear-cut +250 favorite (risk $100 to win $250). Ben Griffin, ranked No. 8 in the world, is next on the PGA odds board at +1700, with Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg all at +2000. Before locking in any 2026 American Express picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:
Now that the 2026 American Express field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 American Express predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at The American Express 2026: Sam Burns, one of the favorites at +2000, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. He's a golfer to avoid at La Quinta this week. Burns had some highlights in 2025, including finishing T7 at the Tour Championship after a strong playoff run. There were also some low points as well like going nine straight tournaments without a top-20 finish, including three straight missed cuts in that run. He has a pair of top-10 finishes at The American Express, but no top-5s, and he finished T29 last year, so the model doesn't like him as a top contender this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model calls Matt Fitzpatrick a top-four contender this week even though he's tied for the eighth-lowest odds. He's a golfer to target if you're looking for a big return. This will be his debut at The American Express, but he finished 2025 strong with four top-10 finishes in his last six events. He finished the season 34th in Strokes Gained: Total and 30th in Strokes Gained: Putting, making him a golfer to target with slightly longer odds this week. See who else to pick here.
New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:
How to make 2026 American Express picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of +2700 or higher as top-10 contenders. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 American Express, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 American Express odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 American Express odds, favorites
Get full 2026 American Express picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +250
Ben Griffin +1700
Sam Burns +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Ludvig Åberg +2000
Russell Henley +2200
Robert MacIntyre +2500
Harry Hall +2700
Matt Fitzpatrick +2700
Sepp Straka +3300
Harris English +4000
Taylor Pendrith +4000
Alex Noren +4000
Kurt Kitayama +4000
Rasmus Højgaard +4500
Michael Thorbjornsen +4500
Si Woo Kim +4500
Rickie Fowler +5000
Davis Thompson +5500
Jason Day +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Adam Scott +6000
J.T. Poston +7000
Akshay Bhatia +7000
Justin Rose +7000
Richard Hoey +7000
Wyndham Clark +7500
Pierceson Coody +7500
Kevin Yu +7500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500
Nick Taylor +7500
Keith Mitchell +7500
Denny McCarthy +7500
Daniel Berger +7500
Max Greyserman +7500
Alex Smalley +8000
Will Zalatoris +8000
Brian Harman +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Haotong Li +10000
Ryan Gerard +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Michael Kim +10000
Max Homa +10000
Matti Schmid +10000
Johnny Keefer +10000
Andrew Novak +12500
Jesper Svensson +12500
John Parry +12500
William Mouw +12500
Patrick Rodgers+12500
Jhonattan Vegas +12500
Matt McCarty +12500
Sami Valimaki +12500
Vince Whaley +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Ricky Castillo +15000
Gary Woodland +15000
Billy Horschel +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Mac Meissner +15000
Steven Fisk +15000
Chris Kirk +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Jordan Smith +15000
Seamus Power +15000
Kevin Roy +15000
Nick Dunlap +15000
Neal Shipley +15000
Bud Cauley +20000
Takumi Kanaya +20000
Michael Brennan +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Aldrich Potgieter +20000
Doug Ghim +20000
Patrick Fishburn +20000
Tony Finau +20000
Kris Ventura +20000
Stephan Jaeger +20000
Zecheng Dou +25000
Davis Riley +25000
Dan Brown +25000
Luke Clanton +25000
Eric Cole +30000
Sam Ryder +30000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +30000
Taylor Moore +30000
Nico Echavarria +30000
S.H. Kim +30000
Tom Kim +30000
Max McGreevy +30000
Erik van Rooyen +30000
Alejandro Tosti +40000
Carson Young +40000
Jackson Suber +40000
Keita Nakajima +40000
Adam Schenk +40000
Beau Hossler +40000
David Ford +40000
Chandler Phillips +40000
Mark Hubbard +40000
Tom Hoge +60000
John VanDerLaan +60000
Blades Brown +60000
Cam Davis +60000
Christo Lamprecht +60000
Chan Kim +60000
Seungtaek Lee +60000
Brice Garnett +60000
Chad Ramey +60000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +60000
Adam Svensson +60000
Ryo Hisatsune +60000
Lanto Griffin +60000
Matthieu Pavon +60000
Patton Kizzire +60000
Dylan Wu +60000
Justin Lower +60000
Chandler Blanchet +60000
Austin Smotherman +75000
David Lipsky +75000
Harry Higgs +75000
Joe Highsmith +75000
Karl Vilips +75000
Andrew Putnam +75000
Joel Dahmen +75000
Adrien Saddier +75000
Pontus Nyholm +75000
Isaiah Salinda +75000
Brandt Snedeker +75000
Gordon Sargent +100000
Frankie Capan III +100000
Zach Johnson +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Kevin Streelman +100000
Andrew Landry +100000
Marcelo Rozo +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Peter Malnati +100000
Adam Long +100000
Michael Block +100000
Jeffrey Kang +100000
Zach Bauchou +100000
Jason Dufner +100000
Charley Hoffman +100000
Jimmy Stanger +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
Emilio Gonzalez +100000
Davis Chatfield +100000
Hank Lebioda +100000
Danny Walker +100000
A.J. Ewart +100000