2026 Masters featured groups for Friday: Where to watch and live stream Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
How to watch the selected featured groups on Friday in Round 2 at Augusta National
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 90th Masters kicked off in a major way, and the intensity is only going to be heightened Friday morning as Round 2 commences at Augusta National Golf Club. A Masters field of 91 players, at the onset of the week, still technically have a chance to don a green jacket come Sunday, but Friday marks everyone's last chance to make their mark and qualify for the weekend.
Defending champion and 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy will serve as the main event to Featured Groups on Friday, going off at 1:44 p.m. alongside burgeoning American star Cameron Young and amateur Mason Howell. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to the stream after an up-and-down opening stanza at 10:19 a.m. alongside Robert MacIntyre and Gary Woodland.
And then there's Justin Rose getting his moment in the sun once again at Augusta National on the back of his 10th appearance inside the top 10 of the leaderboard after Thursday action. His grouping opens the stream at 9:55 a.m. as Rose, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka look to get Friday started on the right foot.
Take a look at the complete featured groups schedule for Friday, as well as the set of streaming options for Round 2 as part of the complete 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide that you can follow throughout the tournament. Check out the list tee times for Round 2 as you prepare for the second stretch of 18 holes with tremendous golf continuing at the nation's most pristine course.
All times Eastern
Round 2 -- Friday, April 10
Round 2 start time: 7:40 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)
- Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)
- Featured Groups -- 9:55 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
9:55 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka
10:19 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland
12:56 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day
1:44 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)
- Amen Corner -- 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 -- 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)
Early coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Prime Video
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 12:05 a.m. [Saturday] on CBS, Paramount+