AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 90th Masters kicked off in a major way, and the intensity is only going to be heightened Friday morning as Round 2 commences at Augusta National Golf Club. A Masters field of 91 players, at the onset of the week, still technically have a chance to don a green jacket come Sunday, but Friday marks everyone's last chance to make their mark and qualify for the weekend.

Defending champion and 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy will serve as the main event to Featured Groups on Friday, going off at 1:44 p.m. alongside burgeoning American star Cameron Young and amateur Mason Howell. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to the stream after an up-and-down opening stanza at 10:19 a.m. alongside Robert MacIntyre and Gary Woodland.

And then there's Justin Rose getting his moment in the sun once again at Augusta National on the back of his 10th appearance inside the top 10 of the leaderboard after Thursday action. His grouping opens the stream at 9:55 a.m. as Rose, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka look to get Friday started on the right foot.

Take a look at the complete featured groups schedule for Friday, as well as the set of streaming options for Round 2 as part of the complete 2026 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide that you can follow throughout the tournament. Check out the list tee times for Round 2 as you prepare for the second stretch of 18 holes with tremendous golf continuing at the nation's most pristine course.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, April 10

Round 2 start time: 7:40 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+ (login required)

Early coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Prime Video

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 12:05 a.m. [Saturday] on CBS, Paramount+