A handful of changes have been made to the PGA Tour schedule for the 2027 season, though the majority of the slate has held up from prior years. Those few modifications will be noticed immediately when the season begins, as the PGA Tour will not make a stop in the state of Hawaii next year, leaving both tournaments on the cutting room floor.
After canceling the annual Kapalua event in 2026, the PGA Tour has delivered the same fate to the Sony Open, which had been on the event calendar since 1965. The tournament has transitioned to the PGA Tour Champions, so not all is lost for Hawaiian golf fans.
In its place on the PGA Tour schedule, The American Express will kick off the playing calendar Jan. 21-24. This serves as the start of the West Coast Swing, which will feature two signature events before the PGA Tour heads to the Sunshine State.
In Florida, the Cadillac Championship finds its new home on the calendar in early March. Moved up from its position on the 2026 slate, it is swapping places with the Valspar Championship, a full-field, regular tournament. This should give those not qualified for the signature events a place to play between the Masters and the PGA Championship, and it will serve as a break for those competing in the big-money tournaments.
The U.S. Open will return to California and Pebble Beach in June. One cathedral of golf is followed by another the following month, as the Old Course at St. Andrews hosts the 155th Open Championship.
Once the major slate wraps up, the new Sompo Championship in Napa will serve as the penultimate event of the regular season before the final edition of the FedEx Cup Playoffs takes place. The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced a new two-week Tour Championship, which will begin in 2028 and feature match play held across round-robin groups, whittling 32 contenders into a 16-man bracket that will crown a Tour Champion. That comes after a brand new Championship Series Finale that will conclude the regular season.
However, all of that is a year out. The 2027 PGA Tour schedule is next up, fully outlined below.
2027 PGA Tour schedule
Majors in bold | Signature events^, The Players, FedEx Cup Playoffs* in italics
|Dates
|Tournament
|Golf Course
Jan. 21-24
The American Express
PGA West
Jan. 27-30
The Sentry
Torrey Pines Golf Course
Feb. 4-7
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ^
Pebble Beach Links, Spyglass Hills
Feb. 11-14
WM Phoenix Open
TPC Scottsdale
Feb. 18-21
Genesis Invitational ^
Riviera Country Club
Feb. 18-21
TBD
TBD
Feb. 25-28
Cognizant Classic
PGA National
Mar. 4-7
Cadillac Championship ^
Trump National Doral (Blue Monster)
Mar. 11-14
The Players Championship
TPC Sawgrass
Mar. 18-21
Arnold Palmer Invitational ^
Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Mar. 25-28
Houston Open
Memorial Park Golf Course
Apr. 1-4
Texas Open
TPC San Antonio
Apr. 8-11
Masters
Augusta National Golf Club
Apr. 15-18
RBC Heritage ^
Harbour Town Golf Links
Apr. 22-25
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
TPC Louisiana
Apr. 29 - May 2
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
TPC Craig Ranch
May 6-9
Valspar Championship
Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead)
May 13-16
Truist Championship ^
Quail Hollow Club
May 13-16
Myrtle Beach Classic
Dunes Golf and Beach Club
May 20-23
PGA Championship
PGA Frisco
May 27-30
Charles Schwab Challenge
Colonial Country Club
June 3-6
The Memorial Tournament ^
Muirfield Village Golf Club
June 10-13
Canadian Open
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley
June 17-20
U.S. Open
Pebble Beach Golf Links
June 24-27
Travelers Championship ^
TPC River Highlands
July 1-4
John Deere Classic
TPC Deere Run
July 8-11
Scottish Open
The Renaissance Club
July 8-11
ISCO Championship
Hurstborne Country Club
July 15-18
The Open Championship
St. Andrews Links (Old Course)
July 15-18
Corales Puntacana Championship
Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales)
July 22-25
3M Open
TPC Twin Cities
July 29 - Aug. 1
Sompo Championship
Silverado Resort (North Course)
Aug. 5-8
GO by Raymond James
Sedgefield Country Club
Aug. 12-15
St. Jude Championship *
TPC Southwind
Aug. 19-22
BMW Championship *
Liberty National Golf Club
Aug. 26-29
Tour Championship *
East Lake Golf Club