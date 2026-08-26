A handful of changes have been made to the PGA Tour schedule for the 2027 season, though the majority of the slate has held up from prior years. Those few modifications will be noticed immediately when the season begins, as the PGA Tour will not make a stop in the state of Hawaii next year, leaving both tournaments on the cutting room floor.

After canceling the annual Kapalua event in 2026, the PGA Tour has delivered the same fate to the Sony Open, which had been on the event calendar since 1965. The tournament has transitioned to the PGA Tour Champions, so not all is lost for Hawaiian golf fans.

In its place on the PGA Tour schedule, The American Express will kick off the playing calendar Jan. 21-24. This serves as the start of the West Coast Swing, which will feature two signature events before the PGA Tour heads to the Sunshine State.

In Florida, the Cadillac Championship finds its new home on the calendar in early March. Moved up from its position on the 2026 slate, it is swapping places with the Valspar Championship, a full-field, regular tournament. This should give those not qualified for the signature events a place to play between the Masters and the PGA Championship, and it will serve as a break for those competing in the big-money tournaments.

The U.S. Open will return to California and Pebble Beach in June. One cathedral of golf is followed by another the following month, as the Old Course at St. Andrews hosts the 155th Open Championship.

Once the major slate wraps up, the new Sompo Championship in Napa will serve as the penultimate event of the regular season before the final edition of the FedEx Cup Playoffs takes place. The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced a new two-week Tour Championship, which will begin in 2028 and feature match play held across round-robin groups, whittling 32 contenders into a 16-man bracket that will crown a Tour Champion. That comes after a brand new Championship Series Finale that will conclude the regular season.

However, all of that is a year out. The 2027 PGA Tour schedule is next up, fully outlined below.

2027 PGA Tour schedule

Majors in bold | Signature events^, The Players, FedEx Cup Playoffs* in italics

DatesTournamentGolf Course

Jan. 21-24

The American Express

PGA West

Jan. 27-30

The Sentry

Torrey Pines Golf Course

Feb. 4-7

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ^

Pebble Beach Links, Spyglass Hills

Feb. 11-14

WM Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale

Feb. 18-21

Genesis Invitational ^

Riviera Country Club

Feb. 18-21

TBD

TBD

Feb. 25-28

Cognizant Classic

PGA National

Mar. 4-7

Cadillac Championship ^

Trump National Doral (Blue Monster)

Mar. 11-14

The Players Championship

TPC Sawgrass

Mar. 18-21

Arnold Palmer Invitational ^

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Mar. 25-28

Houston Open

Memorial Park Golf Course

Apr. 1-4

Texas Open

TPC San Antonio

Apr. 8-11

Masters

Augusta National Golf Club

Apr. 15-18

RBC Heritage ^

Harbour Town Golf Links

Apr. 22-25

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TPC Louisiana

Apr. 29 - May 2

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch

May 6-9

Valspar Championship

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead)

May 13-16

Truist Championship ^

Quail Hollow Club

May 13-16

Myrtle Beach Classic

Dunes Golf and Beach Club

May 20-23

PGA Championship

PGA Frisco

May 27-30

Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club

June 3-6

The Memorial Tournament ^

Muirfield Village Golf Club

June 10-13

Canadian Open

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

June 17-20

U.S. Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links

June 24-27

Travelers Championship ^

TPC River Highlands

July 1-4

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run

July 8-11

Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club

July 8-11

ISCO Championship

Hurstborne Country Club

July 15-18

The Open Championship

St. Andrews Links (Old Course)

July 15-18

Corales Puntacana Championship

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales)

July 22-25

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities

July 29 - Aug. 1

Sompo Championship

Silverado Resort (North Course)

Aug. 5-8

GO by Raymond James

Sedgefield Country Club

Aug. 12-15

St. Jude Championship *

TPC Southwind

Aug. 19-22

BMW Championship *

Liberty National Golf Club

Aug. 26-29

Tour Championship *

East Lake Golf Club

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