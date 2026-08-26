A handful of changes have been made to the PGA Tour schedule for the 2027 season, though the majority of the slate has held up from prior years. Those few modifications will be noticed immediately when the season begins, as the PGA Tour will not make a stop in the state of Hawaii next year, leaving both tournaments on the cutting room floor.

After canceling the annual Kapalua event in 2026, the PGA Tour has delivered the same fate to the Sony Open, which had been on the event calendar since 1965. The tournament has transitioned to the PGA Tour Champions, so not all is lost for Hawaiian golf fans.

In its place on the PGA Tour schedule, The American Express will kick off the playing calendar Jan. 21-24. This serves as the start of the West Coast Swing, which will feature two signature events before the PGA Tour heads to the Sunshine State.

In Florida, the Cadillac Championship finds its new home on the calendar in early March. Moved up from its position on the 2026 slate, it is swapping places with the Valspar Championship, a full-field, regular tournament. This should give those not qualified for the signature events a place to play between the Masters and the PGA Championship, and it will serve as a break for those competing in the big-money tournaments.

The U.S. Open will return to California and Pebble Beach in June. One cathedral of golf is followed by another the following month, as the Old Course at St. Andrews hosts the 155th Open Championship.

Once the major slate wraps up, the new Sompo Championship in Napa will serve as the penultimate event of the regular season before the final edition of the FedEx Cup Playoffs takes place. The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced a new two-week Tour Championship, which will begin in 2028 and feature match play held across round-robin groups, whittling 32 contenders into a 16-man bracket that will crown a Tour Champion. That comes after a brand new Championship Series Finale that will conclude the regular season.

However, all of that is a year out. The 2027 PGA Tour schedule is next up, fully outlined below.

2027 PGA Tour schedule

Majors in bold | Signature events^, The Players, FedEx Cup Playoffs* in italics

Dates Tournament Golf Course Jan. 21-24 The American Express PGA West Jan. 27-30 The Sentry Torrey Pines Golf Course Feb. 4-7 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ^ Pebble Beach Links, Spyglass Hills Feb. 11-14 WM Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale Feb. 18-21 Genesis Invitational ^ Riviera Country Club Feb. 18-21 TBD TBD Feb. 25-28 Cognizant Classic PGA National Mar. 4-7 Cadillac Championship ^ Trump National Doral (Blue Monster) Mar. 11-14 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass Mar. 18-21 Arnold Palmer Invitational ^ Bay Hill Club & Lodge Mar. 25-28 Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course Apr. 1-4 Texas Open TPC San Antonio Apr. 8-11 Masters Augusta National Golf Club Apr. 15-18 RBC Heritage ^ Harbour Town Golf Links Apr. 22-25 Zurich Classic of New Orleans TPC Louisiana Apr. 29 - May 2 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson TPC Craig Ranch May 6-9 Valspar Championship Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) May 13-16 Truist Championship ^ Quail Hollow Club May 13-16 Myrtle Beach Classic Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 20-23 PGA Championship PGA Frisco May 27-30 Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial Country Club June 3-6 The Memorial Tournament ^ Muirfield Village Golf Club June 10-13 Canadian Open TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley June 17-20 U.S. Open Pebble Beach Golf Links June 24-27 Travelers Championship ^ TPC River Highlands July 1-4 John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run July 8-11 Scottish Open The Renaissance Club July 8-11 ISCO Championship Hurstborne Country Club July 15-18 The Open Championship St. Andrews Links (Old Course) July 15-18 Corales Puntacana Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales) July 22-25 3M Open TPC Twin Cities July 29 - Aug. 1 Sompo Championship Silverado Resort (North Course) Aug. 5-8 GO by Raymond James Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 12-15 St. Jude Championship * TPC Southwind Aug. 19-22 BMW Championship * Liberty National Golf Club Aug. 26-29 Tour Championship * East Lake Golf Club