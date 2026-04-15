RBC Heritage 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Sepp Straka in best bets
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his best bets for the 2026 RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, S.C.
After finishing second at last week's Masters, Scottie Scheffler is the odds-on favorite to claim this week's RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, S.C. This Signature Event tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-71, 7,243-yard Harbour Town Golf Links. Scheffler enters at +440, while Justin Thomas, who won last year's event, is at +4500.
Among the other favorites include Xander Schauffele (+1500), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600), Russell Henley (+1600), Cameron Young (+1800) and Russell Henley (+1800). Before making any 2026 RBC Heritage picks, you need to see the 2026 RBC Heritage predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 37-32-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 RBC Heritage field and locked in his best bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 RBC Heritage expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 RBC Heritage predictions: He's fading Sepp Straka, who is at 40-1, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets.
"Straka definitely makes sense at this golf course, given his skill set but he hasn't been sharp in his last two starts," Kannon told SportsLine. "I believe his price here is too short, and despite that, he appears to be a very popular choice this week. That is a combination of red flags that has me staying away from Straka and maybe even someone that I will directly oppose in a head-to-head matchup.
"As mentioned, there is no cut at this event, and Straka has fared well here a few times in the past, but he missed the cut two weeks ago in San Antonio and was very pedestrian at The Masters. Now, Augusta may not be the best fit for Straka, but he did not do anything very well, losing strokes putting, was flat around the green, and only recorded one of four rounds below par." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 RBC Heritage picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot higher than 20-1 who might be the best course fit in the entire field. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 RBC Heritage, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 RBC Heritage odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 RBC Heritage, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 RBC Heritage odds, field
See RBC Heritage picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +440
Xander Schauffele +1500
Matt Fitzpatrick +1600
Cameron Young +1800
Russell Henley +1800
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2700
Si Woo Kim +3000
Jordan Spieth +3300
Maverick McNealy +3300
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Sepp Straka +4000
Jake Knapp +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Justin Thomas +4500
Jacob Bridgeman +4500
J.J. Spaun +5000
Shane Lowry +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Ryo Hisatsune +6000
Jason Day +6000
Brian Harman +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Chris Gotterup +6000
Ben Griffin +6000
Daniel Berger +6000
Ryan Gerard +6000
Alex Noren +6500
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Sungjae Im +7000
Harris English +7000
J.T. Poston +7000
Nicolai Højgaard +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Samuel Stevens +8000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +8000
Gary Woodland +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Michael Thorbjornsen +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Matt McCarty +12500
Marco Penge +12500
Andrew Novak +12500
Andrew Putnam +12500
Max Homa +12500
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Jordan Smith +15000
Michael Brennan +15000
Nico Echavarria +17500
Brian Campbell +17500
Tony Finau +17500
Pierceson Coody +17500
Denny McCarthy +17500
Bud Cauley +17500
Austin Smotherman +17500
Billy Horschel +22500
Sami Valimaki +22500
Michael Kim +22500
Ricky Castillo +22500
Chandler Blanchet +25000
Johnny Keefer +25000
Patrick Rodgers +25000
Ryan Fox +25000
William Mouw +35000
David Lipsky +50000
Aldrich Potgieter+50000
Lucas Glover +50000
Karl Vilips +50000
Tom Hoge +50000
Steven Fisk +50000
Garrick Higgo +75000
Jhonattan Vegas +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000