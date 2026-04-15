After finishing second at last week's Masters, Scottie Scheffler is the odds-on favorite to claim this week's RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, S.C. This Signature Event tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-71, 7,243-yard Harbour Town Golf Links. Scheffler enters at +440, while Justin Thomas, who won last year's event, is at +4500.

Among the other favorites include Xander Schauffele (+1500), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600), Russell Henley (+1600), Cameron Young (+1800) and Russell Henley (+1800). Before making any 2026 RBC Heritage picks, you need to see the 2026 RBC Heritage predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 37-32-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 RBC Heritage field and locked in his best bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 RBC Heritage expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 RBC Heritage predictions: He's fading Sepp Straka, who is at 40-1, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets.

"Straka definitely makes sense at this golf course, given his skill set but he hasn't been sharp in his last two starts," Kannon told SportsLine. "I believe his price here is too short, and despite that, he appears to be a very popular choice this week. That is a combination of red flags that has me staying away from Straka and maybe even someone that I will directly oppose in a head-to-head matchup.

"As mentioned, there is no cut at this event, and Straka has fared well here a few times in the past, but he missed the cut two weeks ago in San Antonio and was very pedestrian at The Masters. Now, Augusta may not be the best fit for Straka, but he did not do anything very well, losing strokes putting, was flat around the green, and only recorded one of four rounds below par." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 RBC Heritage picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot higher than 20-1 who might be the best course fit in the entire field. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 RBC Heritage, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 RBC Heritage odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 RBC Heritage, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 RBC Heritage odds, field

See RBC Heritage picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +440

Xander Schauffele +1500

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Cameron Young +1800

Russell Henley +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Ludvig Åberg +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2700

Si Woo Kim +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Maverick McNealy +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Justin Thomas +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +4500

J.J. Spaun +5000

Shane Lowry +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Ryo Hisatsune +6000

Jason Day +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Chris Gotterup +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Ryan Gerard +6000

Alex Noren +6500

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Sungjae Im +7000

Harris English +7000

J.T. Poston +7000

Nicolai Højgaard +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Samuel Stevens +8000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +8000

Gary Woodland +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Corey Conners +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Matt McCarty +12500

Marco Penge +12500

Andrew Novak +12500

Andrew Putnam +12500

Max Homa +12500

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Jordan Smith +15000

Michael Brennan +15000

Nico Echavarria +17500

Brian Campbell +17500

Tony Finau +17500

Pierceson Coody +17500

Denny McCarthy +17500

Bud Cauley +17500

Austin Smotherman +17500

Billy Horschel +22500

Sami Valimaki +22500

Michael Kim +22500

Ricky Castillo +22500

Chandler Blanchet +25000

Johnny Keefer +25000

Patrick Rodgers +25000

Ryan Fox +25000

William Mouw +35000

David Lipsky +50000

Aldrich Potgieter+50000

Lucas Glover +50000

Karl Vilips +50000

Tom Hoge +50000

Steven Fisk +50000

Garrick Higgo +75000

Jhonattan Vegas +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000