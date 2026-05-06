Rory McIlroy will make his first start since winning his second consecutive Masters on Thursday at the 2026 Truist Championship. Speaking with the media early this week, there was a noticeable difference in the level of focus brought from the world No. 2, who is entering the next stage of his career after donning yet another green jacket.



A year ago, McIlroy was still revelling in completing the career grand slam and shedding the weight of a decade-long journey back to the major championship winner's circle. Admitting he struggled with motivation in the weeks following that Masters triumph, he questioned whether there was anything left for him to chase.



McIlroy ultimately realized he has many more goals to achieve, and after a two-month lull, he began to climb back towards the top of the sport. After conquering Augusta National again to make more history as the fourth player to ever win back-to-back Masters, McIlroy hasn't just found his top form but the drive necessary to sustain it again.



"It feels a lot different. Even winning felt different," McIlroy said. "I felt like winning the grand slam was going to be this life-changing thing, and in some ways, it was, but in other ways, I had to remember like, no, I still have a lot of my career left, and I want to keep playing and keep competing.

"Winning [this year] was validation for all the work that I've put in over the last few years to get myself back to this place where I'm winning majors. I'm excited for the road ahead. I'm excited for this week. I'm excited for Aronimink next week, Shinnecock, [Royal] Birkdale. If anything, I'm more motivated after what happened at Augusta this year than I've ever been."

When McIlroy won the 2025 Masters and stared down a major schedule that included two courses he loves to play -- Quail Hollow and Royal Portrush -- the presumption was that a freed-up Rory might go on another major tear. While that didn't materialize, a year later, he looks far more focused on making that sort of push to continue his ascent up the all-time lists.



It took a while for McIlroy to embrace that freedom from the grand slam pressure, but now, he's managed to do so without turning his accomplishment into professional nihilism. He has a newfound spark and competitive fire with his second green jacket validating how much more he has left to accomplish in the game.



Part of the reason for McIlroy's sudden sense of urgency and hunger is an internal belief that he's never been better. His game is more diverse, giving him the confidence to believe he can win on any course, in any setup. That wasn't always the case, but McIlroy may be in the sweet spot now to go on another major run.



His first run was powered by youthful exuberance and otherworldly talent. He claimed four majors in four years thanks to a gorgeous golf swing and the feeling of invincibility reserved for those in their early 20s. Now, he's a different player, marrying the power and athleticism of an athlete still in his prime with the mental toughness and patience only earned through experience.



After a brief crisis of self after completing the grand slam, the desire to win is back where it was for all those years he chased that fifth major, but what's been stripped away again is the fear of failure. Over his decade-long drought, it was clear how much pain many of those close calls caused.

Now, buoyed by the grand slam and an unassailable résumé, a loss is just a loss, no longer a referendum on his career. A win, however, provides him so much more.

McIlroy's next major title would be his seventh, which would get him inside the top 10 all-time and give him the most of any European in history. If he reaches nine, he would move into the top five, tying Gary Player and Ben Hogan for fourth-most. A 10th would all but guarantee his spot on golf's Mount Rushmore, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Walter Hagen as the only men to reach double figures.

What exact number he has in mind will remain McIlroy's personal secret, learning from the mistakes of the past, where making his personal goals public only increases the pressure to reach them. While private, there's no doubt McIlroy is still chasing something, and after another history-making win at the Masters, he's never been more determined to reach that goal.