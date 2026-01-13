Russell Henley enters the new season as the odds-on favorite to win the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii. The American enters as the fifth-ranked golfer in the men's top 200. The former University of Georgia standout will be seeking his sixth PGA Tour win and ninth as a professional. His last win came at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Fla., in March. This year's event gets underway on Thursday at 1:49 p.m. ET from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The tournament will be played on a par-70 course measuring 7,044 yards. Henley is the +1100 favorite (risk $100 to win $1,100) in the 2026 Sony Open odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Other favorites include Hideki Matsuyama and Ben Griffin at +1700, J.J. Spaun at +1800, and Si Woo Kim, Robert MacIntyre and Collin Morikawa at +2000. Before making any 2026 Sony Open picks, you need to see the 2026 Sony Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1). Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.

One of Kannon's 2026 Sony Open predictions: He's fading Tom Hoge, the 36-year-old TCU grad. He's +20000 in the outright market, and Kannon is staying away from him there and in bets like making the cut and head-to-head.

"The TCU Horned Frog has dipped to 99th in the OWGR and in five starts over the FedExCup Fall, Hoge missed the cut three times," Kannon said. "In fact, dating back to the PGA Championship last May, Hoge has missed nine cuts over 15 starts on Tour. Hoge has played the Sony Open 10 times and despite a third-place finish in 2018, he has missed the cut four times. I am not banking on him returning to form just yet." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

Another golfer that Kannon is fading is Tony Finau, who is +1100. The 36-year-old turned pro in 2007 and has earned six wins on the PGA Tour, one on the Korn Ferry Tour as well as two others. He registered his last win at the Mexico Open in April 2023.

"It has been a tumultuous past year or so for Finau, battling legal issues and a golf game that saw him finish top-10 just one time in 2025," Kannon said. "Approach play, Scrambling, Greens in Regulation, Putting – you name it, Finau has dropped to 125th to 150th territory in the Tour rankings across the board statistically. I imagine it will turn around for a player of his caliber, but I am not going to count on it happening just yet. In five prior visits to Waialae, Finau has missed the cut twice and never finished better than 20th. See who else to back here.

Kannon has revealed his best bet, and it's a surprising golfer who has extremely strong metrics in Strokes Gained: Approach and Scrambling. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Sony Open, and which overlooked golfer shoulder you target? Check out the 2026 Sony Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Sony Open, all from the expert who nailed four outright winners last season.

2026 Sony Open odds, field

(odds subject to change)

