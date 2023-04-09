The objective is clear for the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers as they begin a nine-game road trip against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

"Every game now feels like a must-win," Brewers left fielder Mark Canha said. "We're coming down the stretch here so you want to get all the games we can. We have to pile up wins."

Milwaukee entered play Thursday with a 2 1/2-game edge on both the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. A 7-6, 10-inning victory against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon put the Brewers at just 5-5 in their past 10 games.

Still, Milwaukee hopes to gain momentum from the win. The Brewers rallied after yielding a run in the top of the 10th, with Canha scoring the winning run on a throwing error by Colorado shortstop Ezequiel Tovar.

One day earlier, it was the Rockies who prevailed in extras, coaxing three bases-loaded walks in the 10th inning en route to a 7-3 win.

Now, the Brewers brace for a White Sox club that, although out of contention in the American League playoff race, has won consecutive series for the first time in two months. Then come visits to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers, who both lead their respective divisions.

"We blew up so many games already that we need to win games like [Wednesday]," Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames said. "We need to continue to be better. We're going on a road trip to face good teams and we need to be better. We have to play better baseball."

The White Sox are doing just that despite shipping multiple veteran pitchers and infielder Jake Burger at the trade deadline.

Chicago started a six-game homestand on Monday with a series victory against the New York Yankees. The White Sox are coming off Wednesday's 9-2 win that saw Oscar Colas homer for the second time in three starts.

The veteran bats showed well, too, with Elvis Andrus driving in three runs and Yoan Moncada doubling twice.

The White Sox have won four of five.

"The guys we got here, we are happy to go to war together," Chicago reliever Aaron Bummer said. "We are going to go out there and roll with the punches and keep going and make the best of the opportunities we have."

Getting a crack at the Brewers, a longtime rival when the teams both resided in the American League, gives the White Sox the chance to play spoiler.

Faring well against Milwaukee also could help the crosstown Cubs, who travel to AL playoff hopeful Toronto this weekend.

Chicago is set to start right-hander Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.43 ERA), who won at Cleveland on Saturday behind 5 1/3 innings of two-run, three-hit ball. Kopech has one previous career appearance against the Brewers, an inning of scoreless relief that featured one hit and two walks in July 2021.

Milwaukee will turn to right-hander Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.42). Burnes scattered two runs and two hits in six innings against Pittsburgh on Saturday but took a no-decision. He's 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA in two appearances against the White Sox, including one start.

--Field Level Media