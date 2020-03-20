2020 MLB odds, NL East predictions, divisional best bets: Advanced computer model fading Mets

The NL East has always been one of the most high-profile divisions in baseball and the expectation heading into the 2020 season is that it will also be one of the most entertaining. The Braves have built a strong team out of a loaded farm system, the Phillies have spent aggressively in free agency, the Mets have a loaded pitching staff and the Nationals are coming off a World Series title. The Marlins are clearly in rebuilding mode with William Hill listing them at +50000 to win the division in the latest 2020 MLB odds.

The model's top 2020 NL East picks

The model says the Mets are dramatically overvalued at +250 in the latest 2020 NL East odds and win the division in just 19.4 percent of simulations. There's plenty of faith in New York's starting rotation. Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz are all extremely talented, and fifth starter Rick Porcello has a Cy Young.

However, outfielders Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis have all been injury-prone during their careers. Meanwhile, a power dip from Pete Alonso could further impact New York's ability to provide that starting rotation run support.

According to the metrics, the Mets were also the fifth-worst defense in baseball in runs saved. So even with two potential Cy Young contenders, a former MLB All-Star, a fourth starter with impressive skills and a former Cy Young winner, the Mets might not be up to the task of supporting their elite staff.

2020 NL East odds

Braves +200

Nationals +240

Mets +250

Phillies +400

Marlins +50000