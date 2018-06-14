A Baltimore bar is offering free shots every time Chris Davis gets a hit

In what has already become a lost season for the Baltimore Orioles, no player has drawn the ire of fans more than first baseman Chris Davis. And with good reason. He's on pace for one of the worst seasons in baseball history.

Davis sat out Wednesday afternoon's loss (BOS 5, BAL 1) and is currently hitting (gulp) .150/.227/.227 on the season. He's scored 10 runs in 57 games, four of which came on his own home runs, and he's struck out 86 times in those 57 games. Yikes.

According to Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun, one Baltimore bar is trying to turn Davis' ongoing slump into a positive by offering patrons free shots every time he gets a hit. From Lee:

Bartenders Pub at 2218 Boston St. is offering customers free Dr Pepper shooters for every hit Davis gets. The drinks are a mix of amaretto and Miller High Life beer in Pony bottles and are called Dr Pepper shooters because they taste like the soft drink. ... Owners Danny and Dana Coker said they brainstormed the idea to try to drum up interest among customers for the Orioles, who at 19-47 have the worst record in the major leagues. "Baseball season for us is big business," Dana Coker said. "With the team not doing so well, it's affected our business. We just can't seem to do any specials that encourage people to come to the bar and watch baseball with us."

The bar owners insist they're not trying to shame Davis, but encourage him. "It's a superstition that we hope will encourage him to do well," said Danny Coker. Also, they're trying to increase business. As bad as Davis has been this season, he does get a hit every so often, and that equals free drinks if you're at the bar. Not a bad selling point!

Wednesday's loss dropped the Orioles to a miserable 19-48 on the season. They're on pace for 116 losses. Davis, by the way, is still owed over $100 million from now through 2022.