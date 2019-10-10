Astros vs. Rays score: Live ALDS Game 5 updates, highlights, full coverage

The best-of-five ALDS is now a best-of-one ALDS. The Houston Astros host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 at Minute Maid Park on Thursday night (GameTracker). The winner moves on to face the New York Yankees in the ALCS. The loser goes home for the winter.

Fireballer Gerrit Cole will make the Game 5 start for the Astros after striking out 15 Rays in Game 2. He is starting because Justin Verlander started Game 4 on short rest, and it was a disaster. Cole will be on normal rest, however. Including two regular season starts, Cole has struck out 39 of the 79 Rays batters he's faced in 2019, or 49.3 percent. That's 39 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.

The Rays will counter with fellow fireballer Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow pitched very well in Game 1 up until the lineup turned over a third time, and Jose Altuve took him deep. He returned from a forearm injury late in the regular season and has not thrown more than 76 pitches in a game since coming back. Glasnow may be limited to 85-90 pitches in Game 5.

In the win-or-go-home game, expect both teams to be very aggressive with their pitching staffs, if necessary. Specifically, the Rays could ask Game 3 starter Charlie Morton to pitch in relief. Morton has done that before. With the Astros in 2017, he famously threw four innings to close out Game 7 of the World Series three days after making a 6 1/3-inning start.

As for home-field advantage, it's doesn't mean as much in MLB as it does in most other major sports, but it's still worth noting that this season the Astros were 60-21 at home, while the Rays had identical 48-33 records at home and on the road.

