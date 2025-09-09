The New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 9 to start a highly important three-game series which will have implications across the AL standings. The Yankees have won seven of their last 10 games and now sit just two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, while the Tigers are just a half-game behind Toronto at the top of the AL. Detroit enters this series after dropping two of three to the White Sox but is still poised to win its first division title since 2014. First pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 7:05 p.m. ET on TBS.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Yankees vs. Tigers odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Rookie Will Warren (8-6, 4.28 ERA) gets the start for New York. The right-hander has pitched to a 3.55 ERA in the second half and has promising stuff. He'll be opposed by Detroit's Casey Mize (13-5, 3.87). The former first overall pick is finally healthy and has pitched well overall but saw a noticeable dip in his production over July and August. He recorded a win in his last outing against the Mets.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Warren set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts (Over +110, Under -146), while Mize is set at 4.5 strikeouts (Over -130, Under -102). The SportsLine Projection Model rates Mize's Over 4 stars out of a possible 5, forecasting the righty for 5.2 punchouts.

Judge has the shortest odds to hit a home run on the FanDuel odds board at +230. He's followed by Giancarlo Stanton (+290), Ben Rice (+320), Trent Grisham (+350), Kerry Carpenter (+390), Cody Bellinger (+420) and Jazz Chisholm (+440).

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Tigers vs. Yankees on Tuesday:

DETROIT TIGERS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 9/9 | 7:05 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -162

New York wins in 59% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-156)

Detroit covers in 62% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5 (-110)

The Over hits in 62.2% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 5.3, Tigers 4.7