Saturday evening the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies opened the National League Division Series at Truist Park, and Game 1 featured a little controversy. In the eighth inning, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was awarded first base on catcher interference -- his swing made contact with catcher Sean Murphy's glove -- which forced in a run since the bases were loaded.

Here's the play. It sounded like Realmuto's swing hit Murphy's glove, though there it did not appear the bat his the glove at all:

The Braves challenged the play and, a few moments later, the replace crew in New York ruled the catcher interference call stands. "Stands" is official terminology, it should be noted. "Stands" means the replay crew did not see enough conclusive evidence to overturn the call on the field. "Confirmed" means there was clear evidence to support the call on the field.

The MLB rulebook defines defensive interference as "an act by a fielder that hinders or prevents a batter from hitting a pitch."

After the replace ruling was announced to the crowd, Braves fans responded by throwing debris -- cups, food containers, etc. -- on the field. The game was delayed several minutes while the field was cleaned up.

This is reminiscent of the 2012 NL Wild Card Game, when Braves fans littered the field with debris following a controversial infield fly rule call. In that game, the crowd was warned the Braves would have to forfeit the game due to unplayable conditions if they continued to throw debris on the field. Saturday's mess did not rise to that level.

The catcher interference stretched Philadelphia's lead to 3-0. The Phillies scored their first two runs on a Bryson Stott single and a Bryce Harper solo home run.