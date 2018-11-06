CC Sabathia, Yankees reportedly agree on one-year, $8 million contract

We appear to have our first free agent signing of the offseason, though this isn't exactly Earth-shattering news. Many expected veteran lefty CC Sabathia to remain with the Yankees, and that seems to be the case. Multiple reports have Sabathia close to agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Yankees.

Source: CC Sabathia and the Yankees are in agreement on a one-year deal, pending a physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2018

The physical is always the final hurdle. It's rare that it derails deals, but we've seen it happen before. Still, it feels pretty safe to assume Sabathia returns to the Yankees next year on this deal.

Sabathia, 38, was 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA (120 ERA+). 1.31 WHIP and 140 strikeouts in 153 innings last season. He's no longer the workhorse ace he once was -- finishing in the top five of Cy Young voting five times and winning once -- but he's a fine back-end rotation guy on a contender.

The Yankees now have three surefire rotation members heading into next season: Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and Sabathia. After that, I have no idea what's going to come of Sonny Gray. Then you get into Domingo German and prospects, such as top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield.

I'd expect Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to further address the rotation this offseason, at the very least to add depth. The Yankees are reportedly interested in Corey Kluber, among other big names. A trade could be involved and there are certainly some free agents that fit as well. Consider this move just step one. It's a long offseason.