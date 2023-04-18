A day after Brewers ace Corbin Burnes left the game early with an injury, the former NL Cy Young winner said it was "really no concern."

Corbin Burnes exited Monday night's game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park (GameTracker) with an injury in the sixth inning. He grabbed at his chest, specifically his left pectoral.

Here is Burnes leaving the game. He called for the trainer immediately after getting Julio Rodríguez to fly out to center field.

It looks as though Brewers manager Craig Counsell did not even give Burnes the option of throwing test pitches in an effort to remain in the game. He pulled the plug on his ace right away. For what it's worth, television cameras showed Burnes in the dugout after the inning, and he did not appear to be in serious discomfort.

"It's normal soreness," Burnes said Tuesday (via Adam McCalvy). "We probably got away with something before it became too serious."

Milwaukee is already without co-ace Brandon Woodruff, who is shut down with a shoulder injury without a firm timetable for his return. Left-hander Aaron Ashby could miss the rest of the season following shoulder surgery, and righty Adrian Houser is currently sidelined with a groin injury. Burnes and Woodruff are the club's most reliable source of innings.

Needless to say, losing Burnes for any length of time would be devastating, so it appears the Brewers have avoided that scenario. He is one of the best pitchers in the sport, and the Brewers are already pushing the limits of their rotation depth. They have used seven different starters through 17 team games, second most in baseball behind the Tampa Bay Rays (eight thanks to several openers).

Burnes, 28, allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings before exiting Monday's game. He has stumbled out of the gate early and has a 4.76 ERA in four starts and 22 2/3 innings.

The Brewers entered play Monday in first place in the NL Central with an 11-5 record and a plus-28 run differential.