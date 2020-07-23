Watch Now: Mets Dealt Major Blow Before Season Starts ( 1:45 )

After having their streak of consecutive playoff appearances end at four last year, the Chicago Cubs are hoping to start a new one. They'll begin the hunt on Friday as they kickoff the 2020 MLB season by hosting the National League Central-rival Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of their three-game series.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Brewers finished five games better than the Cubs in 2019, but the season series was much tighter as they went 10-9. Chicago is the -127 favorite on the money line in the latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Brewers picks, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which has simulated every pitch of Brewers vs. Cubs 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Brewers vs. Cubs. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Brewers vs. Cubs:

Brewers vs. Cubs money line: Milwaukee +111, Chicago -127

Brewers vs. Cubs run line: Chicago -1.5

Brewers vs. Cubs over-under: 8.5 runs

MIL: RHP Brandon Woodruff is the Brewers' seventh different Opening Day starter in seven years

CHN: 1B Anthony Rizzo has hit at least 23 home runs in seven straight seasons

Why you should back the Brewers

Woodruff's first full season in the starting rotation was a huge success as he posted an 11-3 record and 3.62 ERA in 22 outings. The 27-year-old right-hander represented Milwaukee in the All-Star Game and recorded 143 strikeouts over 121 2/3 innings despite missing almost two months with a strained left oblique. Woodruff doesn't own a decision against Chicago but has fanned 19 over 14 2/3 frames in five career meetings.

Christian Yelich is proving to be a bonafide superstar and was paid like one during the offseason as he received a new nine-year, $215 million contract in March. The 28-year-old, who was the NL MVP in 2018, is the first player to lead the senior circuit in both batting average and slugging percentage in consecutive years since Rogers Hornsby accomplished the feat from 1920-25. Yelich joined the 30-30 club last campaign after recording career highs of 44 homers and 30 stolen bases.

Why you should back the Cubs

Kyle Hendricks hit double digits in victories for the second straight season in 2019, going 11-10 with a 3.46 ERA and one shutout in 30 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was much better at home as he posted a 2.04 ERA over 14 turns at Wrigley Field against a 5.02 mark in 16 road outings. Hendricks has pitched well against the Brewers in his career, registering an 8-6 record and 3.08 ERA in 21 contests.

Rizzo has collected at least 94 RBIs in each of the last five campaigns but has been battling a back ailment and could miss the season opener. Chicago's offense will still be capable of producing as Kris Bryant is coming off the second season of his career in which he reached the 30-home run plateau (31), while Javier Baez has amassed at least 23 homers, 75 RBIs and 10 stolen bases each of the last three years. Don't be surprised if first-year manager David Ross has Daniel Descalso in the lineup Friday, as the utility infielder is 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs lifetime against Woodruff.

How to make Brewers vs. Cubs picks

The simulation suggests Woodruff and Hendricks both fail to complete six innings and combine to allow more than five runs.

So who wins Brewers vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Brewers vs. Cubs spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 last season.