Game 1 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs takes place on Saturday afternoon. The Cubs eliminated the San Diego Padres with a 3-1 victory on Thursday. As for the Brewers, they finished with a 97-65 record in the regular season. Chicago was second in the NL Central, as the Cubs logged a 92-70 record. The Cubs went 7-6 against the Brewers this campaign. Matthew Boyd is starting for Chicago, while Milwaukee will send Freddy Peralta to the hill.

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 2:08 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -144 favorite on the money line (risk $144 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cubs as +119 underdogs. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 34-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Brewers:

Cubs vs. Brewers money line Chicago +119, Milwaukee -144 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cubs vs. Brewers over/under 7 runs Cubs vs. Brewers run line Milwaukee -1.5 (-154)

Why the Cubs can win

In the series against the Padres, first baseman Michael Busch had a team-high .400 batting average with four hits and a solo homer. He continued his solid play after being tied for 15th in the MLB in home runs (34) with 90 RBI in the regular season. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is another productive player, as he hit 31 home runs and 95 RBI in the regular season. In the Game 3 win over the Padres, he went 3-of-4 with three base hits.

During the regular season, the Cubs went 30-22 in division games and 64-43 in league games. Chicago also has a 21-15 run line record as the away underdog.

Why the Brewers can win

Left fielder Christian Yelich was the Brewers' most productive force, leading the team in home runs (34) and RBI (103). He has also supplied 151 total hits and 21 doubles. Across 135 games versus Chicago, Yelich has notched a .262 batting average with 72 runs driven in and 85 runs scored.



Center fielder Jackson Chourio is an additional weapon. In 2025, Chourio had 21 dingers, 78 RBI and 35 doubles. In the regular season, the Brewers were 41-21 as the home favorite, 52-29 as the home team, and 31-21 in divisional matchups.

How to make Cubs vs. Brewers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.5 runs.

So who wins Cubs vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value?