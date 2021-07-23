The Arizona Diamondbacks had a miserable first half of the 2021 MLB season, posting a major league-worst 26-66 record while enduring a franchise-worst 17-game losing streak along the way. After beginning the second half with a pair of defeats, Arizona has found a groove as it has matched a season high with four consecutive victories. The Diamondbacks seek their longest winning streak of the year when they visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon for the opener of a three-game series. Arizona's current run began against Chicago on Sunday as it salvaged the finale of a three-game home set with a 6-4 triumph.

First pitch at Wrigley Field is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. Arizona sends Zac Gallen (1-4, 3.86 ERA) to the mound against fellow right-hander Zach Davies (5-6, 4.35). Chicago is the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored is 10.5 in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Cubs odds.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs money line: Chicago -135, Arizona +125

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs over-under: 10.5

AZ: The Diamondbacks are 1-6 in their last seven games following an off-day

CHC: The Cubs have won four of their last five home meetings with Arizona



Why you should back the Cubs

After going through a rough month of April, Davies has been a solid member of Chicago's starting rotation. The 28-year-old posted a 1.72 ERA over six outings in May and has allowed fewer than three runs in six of his last eight turns. Davies surrendered six hits and four walks in 4 ⅔ innings at Arizona on Sunday but yielded only two runs and came away with a no-decision.

The Cubs returned from the All-Star break and won two of their three meetings in the desert with the Diamondbacks. Javier Baez was one of Chicago's top offensive players in the series, going 5-for-13 with three RBI and a pair of runs scored. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican entered Thursday with seven two-hit performances in 12 games.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Gallen pitched well enough to win against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one run and three hits over 5 ⅔ innings en route to a no-decision. The 25-year-old registered seven strikeouts, one shy of his season high, as he turned in his longest outing since a six-inning effort on May 7 against the New York Mets. Gallen hopes to receive strong support from an offense that has produced six or more runs three times during the team's winning streak and racked up 12 hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh.

The Diamondbacks received contributions from their entire lineup in that victory, as seven different players recorded a hit and six drove in a run. Nick Ahmed led the charge with a three-hit performance and has gone 8-for-15 with five RBI over his last five contests. All-Star Eduardo Escobar has been productive during Arizona's winning streak, going 5-for-16 with one double, one triple, two homers, five RBI and five runs scored.

