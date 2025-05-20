The Chicago Cubs (28-20) go on the road to play the Miami Marlins (19-27) in an NL showdown on Tuesday. These teams matched up in Game 1 of the series on Monday, where Miami came out with an 8-7 win. Ryan Weathers (1-0, 1.80 ERA) gets the start for Miami. Jameson Taillon (2-3, 4.53 ERA) is on the hill for Chicago.

First pitch from loanDepot Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Marlins odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Marlins picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2025 MLB season on a 13-8 run (62%) on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cubs vs. Marlins, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Cubs vs. Marlins money line Chicago -138, Miami +118 at FanDuel Cubs vs. Marlins over/under 8.5 runs Cubs vs. Marlins run line Chicago -1.5 (+118) Cubs vs. Marlins picks See picks at SportsLine Cubs vs. Marlins streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Cubs can cover

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has impressive plate coverage that allows him to consistently make contact. He leads the team in home runs (12) and hits (53). Crow-Armstrong is also hitting .282 with 38 RBI and a .886 OPS. The 23-year-old goes into the matchup, logging a hit in five of his last six games. On May 18 against the White Sox, he went 2-of-4 with a double and triple.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker is another run producer in the lineup. Tucker owns a .258 batting average with 10 home runs and 33 RBI. In Friday's contest against the White Sox, the 28-year-old was 2-of-5 with a triple. Chicago is 13-6 against the spread following a loss this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Marlins can cover

Right fielder Kyle Stowers has an electric swing that produces strong exit velocity. He ranks first on the team in batting average (.305), home runs (10), RBI (30), and OPS (.944). Stowers is on a seven-game hitting streak going into Tuesday. In Saturday's loss to Rays, he was 2-of-4 with a double.

First baseman Eric Wagaman provides the Marlins with another sound batter. This season, he's hitting .242 with three dingers and 12 RBI. He's also compiled 37 hits thus far. On May 18 against the Rays, Wagaman went 2-of-3 with a double and two runs scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cubs vs. Marlins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.6 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Cubs vs. Marlins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.