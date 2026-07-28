Red Sox lose newly acquired Curtis Mead to fractured wrist: Will Boston reenter trade market?

The Red Sox's new-look infield suffered a blow on Tuesday, as the club placed Curtis Mead on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left wrist. Infielder Nick Sogard has been recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Mead, whom the Red Sox acquired late Saturday night from the Nationals in exchange for young starting pitcher Connelly Early, suffered the injury while at the plate in his Red Sox debut on Monday:

The Red Sox have not yet provided a timetable for Mead's return, but wrist fractures typically require a recovery period of almost two months. Such a timeline would put Mead at risk of missing the remainder of the 2026 regular season.

The 25-year-old Mead had been in the midst of a breakout season in 2026 after experiencing gains at the plate with Washington that had previously eluded him as a member of the Rays and White Sox from 2023-25.

Curtis Mead BOS • 3B BA 0.253 R 49 HR 17 RBI 48 SB 6 View Profile

The above numbers are good for an OPS+ of 133, and that's versus Mead's pre-2026 career OPS+ of 75.

Big blow for Boston's infield

For the Red Sox, who have surged back into contention thanks largely to their 18-3 record in July, it means the infield situation that Mead's addition had addressed is now unsettled once again as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

The loss of Mead and the uncertainty surrounding the shortstop situation -- Trevor Story is still sidelined after undergoing hernia surgery in late May -- may prompt lead decision-maker Craig Breslow to reenter the infield trade market in the coming days. Some notable names who may be available leading up to the deadline include Zach Neto of the Angels, Gleyber Torres of the Tigers, Luis Arraez of the Giants, and CJ Abrams of the Nationals.

Curtis Mead-Connelly Early trade grades: Nationals ace low-cost flip, Red Sox add much-needed length Mike Axisa

Coming into the season, Boston figured it would have a stable infield situation. However, injuries and a disappointing performance by highly regarded youngster Marcelo Mayer left the Sox with issues. The Mead trade came at a significant cost and was supposed to give the Red Sox needed infield stability down the stretch and into the playoffs.

The Red Sox enter Tuesday night's slate of games with a record of 55-50 and in second wild card position in the American League.