A rematch of last year's World Series is on tap on Monday's MLB schedule as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Toronto Blue Jays. L.A. (7-2) won the Fall Classic, 4-3, and has won its last three games of this season after sweeping Washington over the weekend. Toronto (4-5) is on a four-game losing streak after being swept by the White Sox. Monday's contest starts a three-game set, which is the only series between the two this season, unless they meet again in the World Series. Justin Wrobleski (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will start for Los Angeles, with Max Scherzer (1-0, 1.50 ERA) going for the Jays.

First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre in Toronto. The latest Blue Jays vs. Dodgers odds list Los Angeles as the -142 favorite on the money line (risk $142 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Blue Jays picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Blue Jays vs. Dodgers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Blue Jays vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays:

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers money line Dodgers -142, Blue Jays +119 Blue Jays vs. Dodgers over/under 8.5 runs Blue Jays vs. Dodgers run line Dodgers -1.5 (+118) Blue Jays vs. Dodgers picks See picks at SportsLine Blue Jays vs. Dodgers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Dodgers vs. Blue Jays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Blue Jays vs. Dodgers, the model is going Over 8.5 total runs. Los Angeles saw all three games of its sweep of the Nationals go over, and they went over in a big way as each contest had at least 14 total runs scored. As for Toronto, two of its last three have gone over, despite the team's lineup yet to get going. That could change on Monday against Wrobleski, who is making his first start of the year and struggled in relief in his lone appearance this season.

He allowed 3 ER in just 4 IP, which is a bit concerning considering that he performed better as a reliever than a starter a year ago. The lefty allowed opponents to have a .938 OPS over his pair of starts in 2025, as Toronto's bats could finally heat up on Monday. Los Angeles' star-studded lineup is forecasted to stay hot as the Dodgers have scored eight-plus runs in three straight games. SportsLine's model calls for 10.9 combined runs as the Over hits 72% of the time in an A-rated pick. Get the Dodgers vs. Blue Jays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Dodgers picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Blue Jays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.