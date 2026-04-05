The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed shortstop Mookie Betts on the injured list due to an oblique strain, the team announced Sunday. The injury appears to have happened during a checked swing on Saturday when the Dodgers were in the process of beating the Nationals, 10-5. Betts was replaced in the lineup after one plate appearance by Miguel Rojas.

As a corresponding move to Betts hitting the IL, Hyeseong Kim has been activated.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that he doesn't want to put a firm timetable on a possible return for Betts, but he's hopeful it'll be less than the four-to-six weeks we generally expect to see from an oblique strain (via The Athletic).

The context here is that losing Betts for several weeks obviously hurts the Dodgers, but not nearly as much as it might sound if you said something like "a former MVP will miss multiple weeks" without further context. The Dodgers are 6-2 and have gotten to that point with Betts hitting .179/.281/.429. That follows a poor showing in last season's playoffs after the wild-card round, though that didn't hurt them either (in case you forgot, they won the World Series).

This is where the Dodgers' depth shines through. They are loaded with top-end talent, but the roster depth is also part of their status as a juggernaut. Freddie Freeman isn't yet hitting for average, Shohei Ohtani only has one home run and is hitting .241, Betts isn't hitting and they are still 6-2. Andy Pages has been crushing the ball to help pick up the slack and the lineup has top-to-bottom been solid enough that the Dodgers are hitting .283 as a team compared to a league-wide average of .233.

With Betts down, Rojas and Kim are expected to split time at shortstop, while Alex Freeland will get most of the playing time at second base, Roberts said.