Gabe Kapler issues statement about handling of 2015 abuse allegation

On Friday, the Washington Post detailed how Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler handled an alleged assault involving Los Angeles Dodgers minor-league players during his time as the Dodgers' player development director.

According to the Post's report, a 17-year-old girl was assaulted while partying with two Dodgers minor league players and two women in Glendale, Ariz in February 2015. The women allegedly assaulted the girl while one of the players videotaped it. A week after the incident, according to the report, the girl told police that she was sexually assaulted by one of the players.

Kapler was contacted by the girl and her grandmother the day after the incident, the Post reported. Kapler, who says he was not made aware of the alleged sexual assault, did not contact police. Instead, he suggested he could arrange a dinner between the girl and the players.

Kapler responded to the Post's report on Saturday, issuing comment through his personal blog. His website has since crashed, but MLB.com reprinted his words in whole. Here's an excerpt, in which Kapler says he had no knowledge of the sexual assault allegation:

Before we begin, I want to make one thing clear: There is an allegation that I concealed or otherwise mishandled a sexual assault claim. This is 100% not true. There was no allegation of sexual assault made to me during my handling of this incident. [...] The question of why I didn't report this to the police is a fair one. Admittedly, there were many thoughts going through my mind at the time. But above all, the victim's grandmother asked for my reassurance that I wouldn't "turn [the victim] in" before the victim would share what had happened.

Kapler also outlined what he knew and how he had gained the information. He also attempts to explain his acts and thought processes, including why he didn't contact authorities. The Phillies, for their part, have yet to issue a statement. It's unclear if that will change in the coming days.

The Post's report is the latest in a string of troubling legal developments for the Dodgers. The Daily Beast reported last year that one Dodgers minor-league player was accused of sexual assault by a hotel maid during Kapler's time as development head. Additionally, the Dodgers remain under investigation by the Department of Justice for their dealings internationally.