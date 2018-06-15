Giants vs. Dodgers odds: Advanced model on 7-3 run reveals June 15 MLB picks

The Dodgers and Giants kick off an important weekend series Friday (10 p.m. ET) at Dodger Stadium. Ross Stripling is scheduled to start for Los Angeles, opposite Derek Holland of San Francisco in this battle of NL West rivals. The Dodgers are -200 sportsbook favorites (bet $200 to win $100) and the over-under for total runs scored is set at 7.5. Before you pick a side, check out the results from SportsLine's projection model. The advanced computer model simulates every game 10,000 times and uses all relevant analytical data to generate accurate MLB picks.

The model is currently on a 7-3 run with its top-rated MLB money-line selections. It has crunched the numbers for this matchup and generated a strong money-line pick that is expected to hit 10 percent more often than sportsbook odds imply. That'll give you a serious edge over the general public.

The model knows both clubs have had their share of early-season struggles, but the reigning NL champion Dodgers have turned things around of late. They have won nine of 11 overall and four of five on their current homestand, which includes a two-game sweep of the Rangers this week.

Improved starting pitching has been integral to the turnaround, and Stripling has been a revelation as he transitions from spot starter to a regular in the rotation.

Stripling (5-1, 1.65 ERA) has allowed four total earned runs over his past five outings, picking up wins in all of them. Perhaps his worst performance came in his last start, when he allowed two home runs against the Braves, but still earned a 7-2 win.

The Giants have dropped four of six to fall two games behind Los Angeles in the standings. They took two of three at Washington before dropping three straight to the lowly Marlins. San Francisco needed 16 innings Thursday to post a 6-3 win against Miami and avert a sweep.

Holland (4-6, 4.54 ERA) has been inconsistent, but has two wins and a no-decision in his past three trips to the hill. The lefty threw five scoreless innings Sunday in a 2-0 victory over the Nationals.

