Here's a look at the new MLB Spring Training gear for 2018
Get it while it's hot
Spring Training is right around the corner and it's now time to get decked out in the fresh new gear with the logo of your favorite team. Fanatics, the biggest online retailer of sports apparel, has launched its wave of Spring Training threads for the 2018 season as of Monday morning. Be sure to check it out and spend with impunity.
There are hats with either the Cactus League (shown here with the Cubs) or Grapefruit league backdrops:
There are jerseys with the spring training logo on the sleeve, as seen here with the defending champion Astros:
The new MLB slogan is "Winning Starts Now," as can be seen on this Mariners T-shirt:
And Brewers' sweatshirt:
Nice threads and the slogan managed to not be cheesy. Win-win.
