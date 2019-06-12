Hunter Pence hits a bizarre, uncontested inside-the-park home run at Fenway
Nobody bothered to challenge Pence on the basepaths after an outfield misplay
Tuesday night's game between the Red Sox and Rangers at Fenway Park was basically a clinic in weird baseball. It saw a starter need more than 70 pitches to get through three innings. It saw both managers get ejected. It saw an inside-the-park home run, and a pretty bizarre one at that.
Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence kept a two-run homer in the yard during the sixth inning, but it wasn't a particularly high-stress inside-the-park dinger. Those typically feature a close play at the plate, but this one failed to have an outfielder even challenge the runner.
It happened when Pence smacked a ball to right field that was totally misplayed by Brock Holt, who ran into the corner wall as he attempted to make a heroic catch. After whiffing on that attempt, Holt just watched the baseball carom off the wall near Pesky's Pole and roll to the 380 sign on the outfield fence. Meanwhile, Pence just cruised to an easy four-bagger.
In fact, Pence crossed home plate before a Red Sox outfielder even picked up the baseball. Mookie Betts eventually retrieved the ball but by then the runs were already on the board.
It's likely Pence would have rounded the bases no matter what happened after Holt's egregious misplay, but the general apathy surrounding the entire sequence was quite remarkable.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Archer yields four homers in an inning
Archer has disappointed in the 11 months since joining Pittsburgh
-
Wheeler's home run problem hurting Mets
Wheeler was tagged for nine runs in 4 2/3 innings in the Bronx on Tuesday
-
Tanaka still struggling with splitter
Tanaka gave up another homer off his trademark splitter on Tuesday
-
David Ortiz stable after second surgery
The Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday
-
Dellin Betances suffers another setback
Betances suffered a lat strain while rehabbing his shoulder injury
-
MLB suspends Donaldson for one game
Donaldson was the only person involved to get suspended