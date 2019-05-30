Indians, Marlins both end long triples droughts to start a season on the same night
After a record 54 games to start the year with zero triples, the Indians hit two in three innings
Statistical oddities have long been among the most fun aspects of baseball fandom. Stuff happens that just makes no sense whatever and it's great. We've got another entry to the seemingly endless list.
The Indians went 54 games without a triple to start this season. Wednesday, their 55th game, they got two triples in the first three innings.
Here's the streak-breaker from Carlos Santana.
In and of itself that was a bit of an anomaly. Heading into the game, Santana had 15 career triples in 5,686 plate appearances.
Then, in the third inning, Greg Allen added another:
The Indians actually hold the MLB record for games to start the season without a triple. Here were the previous longest triple droughts to start a season (source: Baseball-Reference.com play index):
- 1982 Giants, 41 games
- 1973 Expos, 38 games
- 2016 Braves, 34 games
- 2017 Orioles, 33 games
2000 Cubs, 33 games
At 54 games, the Indians blew past that.
We still have yet another twist, though.
As of this writing, the Marlins -- who are playing in their 53rd game of the season -- still have zero triples.
This means two things, Mr. Obvious:
- The top two streaks ever to start a season without a triple happened in 2019, in blowout fashion.
- The Indians record could well be very short-lived.
UPDATE: Holy amazing baseball oddity! Once this article went live, the Marlins got a triple from Starlin Castro. The two longest season-opening triples droughts ended on the exact same night. That's astounding. Also! The Indians added a third triple. What a night.
For those interested, if we remove the "to start the season" caveat, the Indians and Marlins both spared themselves. Again, via play index, the longest triples droughts of all-time by team (can carry into the next season):
- 67 games, 2016 Orioles
- 64 games, 2018-19 Marlins
- 58 games, 1998-99 Orioles
- 57 games, 2006 Reds
- 55 games, 2018-19 Indians
Baseball is so fun.
