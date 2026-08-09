Jacob Misiorowski becomes first pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts in 2026, second-fastest in MLB history

Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski took the ball Sunday and every time that happens, we're in for a strikeout show. Sure enough, he struck out six through his first three innings. His fifth strikeout was his 200th of the season.

Ho hum, just easy 102 mph heat there. That was a theme early, as 29 of Misiorowski's first 30 pitches were fastballs. If a pitch is that effective, why stray?

Again, that strikeout above was the 200th of the season for the power right-hander. Not only is he the first pitcher to 200 strikeouts this season, but he's the second fastest to ever get there, by innings pitched.

Misiorowski's 200th strikeout came on the out that moved him to 129 ⅓ innings. Here's the new top five fastest to 200 strikeouts in a season (via MLB).

1. Spencer Strider, 2022, 123 ⅓ IP

2. Jacob Misiorowski, 2026, 129 ⅓ IP

3. Spencer Strider, 2023, 130 IP

4. Randy Johnson, 2001, 130 ⅔ IP

5. Gerrit Cole, 2019, 133 ⅓ IP

That 2001 Randy Johnson season saw him finish the year with 372 strikeouts and win the National League Cy Young award with the Diamondbacks, as well as the World Series MVP. Spencer Strider in 2023 recorded 281 strikeouts and broke John Smoltz's single-season strikeout record, held previously by John Smoltz.

Misiorowski isn't just a strikeout machine. He entered Sunday leading the majors in ERA (1.63) and WHIP (0.73). He was also a huge favorite in the NL Cy Young race. Here are the odds, according to FanDuel: