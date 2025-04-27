The Seattle Mariners placed right-handed starter Logan Gilbert on the injured list on Saturday with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. Gilbert suffered the injury during Friday's start against the Miami Marlins, an outing that he had to leave after just three innings of work. He's expected to be shut down for two weeks before being reevaluated, according to MLB's Daniel Kramer.

Gilbert was replaced in that game by fellow right-hander Casey Lawrence. Coincidentally, the Mariners designated Lawrence for assignment on Saturday, clearing up another roster spot and allowing them to recall two relievers: Lefty Tayler Saucedo and righty Troy Taylor. The Mariners will bring up prospect Logan Evans to start Sunday's game, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

Evans, 23, is a former 12th-round pick who posted a 3.86 ERA and a 5.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio in five Triple-A starts. He has an arsenal led by a low-to-mid-90s sinker, a sweeper, and a cutter.

"I felt it a little bit warming up," Gilbert told reporters on Friday. "Just never really went away. Sometimes you just get going and it feels a little better. Tonight, it just didn't."

Gilbert, 27, had compiled a 2.37 ERA (150 ERA+) and a 7.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first six starts. In turn, he had been one of the most valuable and productive starting pitchers in the American League, ranking fifth in FanGraphs' version of Wins Above Replacement.

It remains to be seen how long Gilbert misses. According to Baseball Prospectus' database, pitchers with flexor strains have missed more than 60 days on average. Of course, that doesn't mean Gilbert will miss that much time -- every injury and recovery is unique in its own way -- but it does suggest that there's a possibility he's sidelined for a chunk of the season.

The Mariners, who entered Saturday in second place in the AL West with a 14-12 mark, have had to weather a number of notable injuries thus far. They're without right-hander George Kirby, as well as infielder Ryan Bliss, outfielder Victor Robles, and reliever Matt Brash, among others.