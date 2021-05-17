New team jerseys are usually very hit or miss, with fans often criticizing that teams don't have enough fun with their redesigns. On Monday, the Miami Marlins dropped their new Nike City Connect jersets, and people are loving their flair.

MLB wrote on Twitter that the jerseys are inspired by the Cuban Sugar Kings of the 1950s, who lead the way for future Latin American baseball players in the major leagues. The jerseys are red with white stripes, white lettering and a teal drop shadow on the lettering.

Take a look:

The Marlins will debut the jerseys on the field on May 21 at home against the New York Mets. The jerseys will be kept and worn for several seasons, according to Nike.

Nike announced that their aim with the MLB City Connect Series is to celebrate "new baseball traditions and grow the game of baseball" and incorporate the team and the city. As such, Nike said their Miami design "is an ode to Latin America's contribution to baseball's rich history" and blends old school character with the "bold swagger" of Miami.

The lettering is in the style of the Little Havana neighborhood and the red is meant to represent the energetic feeling of Latin American nations, according to Nike.

The sleeve features a redesigned Sugar Kings patch.

Nike

This is the first season of City Connect series and they will have new looks for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants.