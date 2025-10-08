The Seattle Mariners will look to close out their best-of-five American League Division Series with the Detroit Tigers when they meet in Game 4 on Wednesday. Seattle took a 2-1 series lead with an 8-4 win on Tuesday. The Mariners (90-72), who won the AL West, are looking to reach the ALCS for the first time since 2001. The Tigers (87-75), who finished second in the AL Central, last reached the ALCS in 2013.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 3:08 p.m. ET. The Mariners have won six of the past seven meetings with the Tigers. Detroit is a -113 favorite on the money line (risk $113 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Tigers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with Seattle at -106. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.5.

Why the Tigers can win

Right-hander Casey Mize (14-6, 3.87 ERA) is expected to get the start for Detroit. In 28 games, all starts, he has logged 149 innings pitched, allowing 153 hits and 36 walks, while striking out 139. He received a no-decision in a 6-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card on Oct. 1. He has won five of his last seven decisions, and was 1-1 against Seattle during the regular season.

Left fielder Riley Greene has been among Detroit's top hitters this postseason, batting .261 through six games. During the regular season, Greene hit .258 with 31 doubles, one triple, 36 homers, 111 RBI and 84 runs scored. In a 3-2 11-inning win over Seattle in the ALDS opener, Greene was 2-for-5. He was also 2-for-5 with an RBI in a Game 3 win over the Guardians in the Wild Card round.

Why the Mariners can win

Seattle is expected to send right-hander Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA) to the mound. In 18 starts this season, Miller logged 90.1 innings, allowing 93 hits, 57 earned runs and 34 walks with 74 strikeouts. He has won two of his last three decisions, including a 4-2 win at Cleveland on Aug. 31. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts. He was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 31 starts during the 2024 season.

Catcher Cal Raleigh has been red hot this series. Through three games, Raleigh is hitting .462 with one double, one home run and three RBI. During the regular season, Raleigh played in 159 games, batting .247 with 24 doubles, 60 homers and 125 RBI with 110 runs scored. In the series opener against Detroit, he was 3-for-5. He doubled in the 3-2 win over the Tigers in Game 2.

