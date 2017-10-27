Marlins hire another Yankees executive as Jeter continues to raid his old team

Derek Jeter has been the Miami Marlins owner for a few weeks now, and the thing he has proved most skilled at so far is filling his front office by hiring away New York Yankees executives.

Jeter's mini-raid continued on Friday, as the Marlins nabbed Dan Greenlee as their new director of player personnel. Here's Tim Healy of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel with more information:

With the Yankees, Greenlee was a Tampa-based player development analyst, working under Gary Denbo — now the Marlins' vice president of player development and scouting, then the Yankees' VP of player development. Yankees legend/Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has a long history with Denbo, and Denbo and Greenlee worked closely while with New York.

Healy also noted Greenlee has an unusual background, having studied journalism and law, and having worked as a merger analyst for a media organization. It's the "worked for the Yankees" part, however, that makes him a usual suspect in the new-look Marlins front office.

Earlier this month, Jeter also hired Gary Denbo, the man widely held to be responsible for turning around the Yankees farm system.