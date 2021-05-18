New York Mets prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong will undergo surgery on his right shoulder (non-throwing) to repair a GLAD (glenolabral articular disruption) lesion, the team announced Tuesday. An MRI revealed a tear of the labrum as well as an injury to the articular cartilage of the shoulder. The Mets drafted Crow-Armstrong out of high school in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft as the 19th pick overall.

CBS Sports prospect expert R.J. Anderson ranked Crow-Armstrong as the second-best prospect in the Mets farm system. Anderson predicted that the likeliest outcome for the outfielder would be a "high-grade center fielder with top-of-the-order potential." Here's Anderson's full scouting report on the 19-year-old:

Did you know Crow-Amstrong's parents were actors? Of course you did. But did you know that he hails from the same high school as Lucas Giolito, Max Fried, and Jack Flaherty? How about that he has the chance to be a high-quality center fielder with all the trimmings -- arm strength, speed, and so on? Crow-Amstrong doesn't project to be an easy out, either. He's probably not going to hit for a lot of power, but there's enough bat-to-ball skills here to envision him potentially sitting atop a lineup, either as a leadoff hitter or as a No. 2 type.

Crow-Armstrong played in six games this season for the Low-A St. Lucie Mets and hit .417/.563/.500 in 32 plate appearances. He also recorded two stolen bases, four RBI, and six runs scored.

This year was his first year playing professional ball as the 2020 minor-league season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mets did not offer up an exact timetable for Crow-Armstrong's return to the diamond, but with surgery, it's likely he ends up missing most, if not all, of the remainder of the 2021 minor-league season.