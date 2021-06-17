New York Mets ace right-hander Jacob deGrom was forced to leave his Wednesday night start against the Cubs because of what was later announced as right shoulder soreness (CHC-NYM GameTracker).

DeGrom in the third inning began looking uncomfortable in his delivery and during the time between pitches. After the final out of the frame, he exited the mound and went directly to the clubhouse tunnel with a team trainer close behind him. In the top of the fourth, deGrom was replaced by reliever Sean Reid-Foley. Before leaving the game, deGrom threw three perfect innings with eight strikeouts against zero walks, all while showing customarily elite velocity.

Injury concerns continue to be a subplot for deGrom this season. In May, he spent two weeks on the injured list with discomfort in his side and lower back, and last time out against the Padres, he was forced to leave after 80 pitches with flexor tendinitis. A subsequent MRI on his elbow showed no structural damage, and deGrom was able to make his next scheduled start against the Cubs. Then, however, yet another health concerned cropped up.

When not injured, deGrom has been utterly dominant in 2021. Counting his three Wednesday innings, deGrom has now pitched to a 0.54 ERA in 11 starts with 111 strikeouts and eight walks in 67 innings.

DeGrom doesn't have any recent history of shoulder issues, but in 2014 he spent time on the IL with tendinitis in his rotator cuff.