Mets' COO defends payroll: 'Being top five in payroll' hasn't 'won us a World Series'
Jeff Wilpon talked about payroll on Tuesday, and it won't make any Mets fan happy
Earlier in the offseason, the New York Mets were said to have something like $10 million in payroll flexibility remaining. That was before the Mets signed outfielder Jay Bruce to a three-year deal worth $39 million -- a contract that will pay him $10 million in 2018. As such, it's fair to wonder just what the Mets' budget looks like for the rest of the winter.
On Tuesday, Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and general manager Sandy Alderson addressed that very subject, acknowledging that payroll could go up -- but quickly noting that payroll alone does not win games:
Technically, they're right -- money doesn't win games. Talent does, however, and talent costs money to acquire.
Besides, Mets fans have fair reason to be annoyed with the club's spending in general. Despite playing in New York, the Mets' payroll has topped $150 million just once ever, and that was last season. Even if the Mets want to avoid the luxury tax, they have more than $60 million in breathing room, according to Cot's Contracts' estimation. Now, obviously, no one expects the Mets to spend that much. But a glance at their roster reveals that they could stand to spend more in order to upgrade a few positions.
Currently, the Mets are set to enter the season with some combination of WIlmer Flores, Gavin Cecchini, and Matt Reynolds at the keystone. Bringing back Neil Walker would make a lot of sense. Likewise, the Mets could stand to add a reliever -- and perhaps another starter, to protect against their rotation suffering an injury during the spring. Heck, the Mets would also benefit from grabbing a righty outfielder who can spare Jay Bruce versus lefties.
Is any of that asking too much? Maybe. The point is, though, that the Mets could be taking advantage of the slow and depressed free-agent market to boost their chances. Instead, they're not -- and that's justly frustrating for a fan base who had to sit through a miserable 2017, just as they've sat through years of speculation about how much (or how little) their team has to spend on talent.
-
Astros' Singleton suspended 100 games
Jonathan Singleton was suspended after a third positive test for a drug of abuse
-
A-Rod replaces Boone in SNB booth
Rodriguez will join Jessica Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian on the "Sunday Night Baseball" boo...
-
Rumors: Brewers pursuing Yelich trade
Yelich's agent recently asked the Marlins to trade him before the spring
-
Matt Snyder's hypothetical HOF ballot
I've only been in the BBWAA three years, but here's what my ballot would've looked like this...
-
Can Clemens continue his rise?
In the last two votes, Clemens has gained nearly 17 percent in Hall of Fame voting
-
How to watch Hall of Fame announcement
The results of the BBWAA Hall of Fame vote are revealed Wednesday, Jan. 24
Add a Comment