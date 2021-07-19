MLB has suspended New York Mets manager Luis Rojas for two games fined him an undisclosed fine for his "excessive arguing" with umpires during Sunday's eventual win over the Pirates. Rojas will begin serving his suspension during Monday night's game against the Reds. The league made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Rojas on Sunday objected vigorously to a fair-foul call that, combined with the Mets' focus on arguing the call rather than fielding the batted ball, resulted in three Pittsburgh runs. Here's a look:

As you can see, Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker thought the ball was rolling foul and tossed it aside. However, home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs ruled the ball fair, and play continued. The resulting Kevin Newman infield "single" along with Walker's error -- and Walker's pausing to argue rather than immediately retrieving the ball -- allowed the bases to clear and Newman to advance to second.

Rojas, as you can see, objected vigorously and, in MLB's estimation, went too far. "We deserve a chance where the umpires can meet and talk about it," Rojas told reporters, including Tim Britton of Newsday, after the game. "That's what I tried to get and I was denied, and that got me fired up."

Riggs' call, however, appeared to be correct:

Fortunately for the Mets, they were able to come back from down 6-0 in the first to prevail 7-6 and move to 48-42 on the season. They remain in first place in the NL East, albeit by a margin of just two games over the Phillies.