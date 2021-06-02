New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman recorded a quality start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday as part of a losing effort. Afterward, Stroman took to Twitter to address racist comments made during the game by Diamondbacks announcer Bob Brenly.

Brenly's comments came during the bottom of the fourth inning, when he said he was "pretty sure that's the same du-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets." (Stroman's white du-rag was visible under the back of his hat.) Brenly's broadcast partner, Steve Berthiaume, acknowledged the comment only by mentioning the Mets were wearing a No. 41 patch on their sleeves in memoriam of their longtime ace, who died last August.

Here are Brenly's comments:

Stroman responded on his Twitter account by first suggesting that his HDHM apparel brand would soon begin selling du-rags. He then tweeted: "Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!" (Stroman also retweeted a number of others who called out Brenly for his remarks.)

Brenly, 67, has been with the Diamondbacks broadcast team since the 2013 season. Prior to joining the Arizona broadcast, he had been a member of the Chicago Cubs television coverage. Brenly also played with three teams and won a World Series with the Diamondbacks as a manager.

Neither the Diamondbacks nor Bally Sports Arizona had issued a statement on Brenly's comments as of Wednesday morning.

Though insignificant by comparison, Stroman did record six strikeouts and hold the Diamondbacks to three runs over six innings. He was also involved in a benches-clearing spat with Josh Rojas at the end of the fifth inning. Rojas later told reporters that he was angered by Stroman making eye contact with him following an inning-ending pop-up.

The Mets and Diamondbacks are scheduled to conclude their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. The two sides have split the first two contests, making it a rubber game.