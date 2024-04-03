The New York Mets have signed veteran starting pitcher Julio Teheran, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Teheran signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Feb. 28, but opted out of that deal late in spring training to become a free agent. He'll make $2.5 million with up to $450,000 in bonuses, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Starting with a doubleheader on Thursday -- thanks to a postponement on Wednesday -- the Mets will have 15 games in the next 14 days. Between that tough schedule and Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill and David Peterson being on the injured list, the Mets' need for starting pitching here in the next few weeks is pretty glaring.

Teheran, 33, was 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings last season for the Brewers. He is a two-time All-Star, as he made the team for the Braves in both 2014 and 2016. He was last successful in a full-time starting role with Atlanta in 2019 and has dealt with shoulder injuries, COVID and inconsistency since.

Teheran did have some bright moments last season for the Brewers. Through his first six starts, he had a 1.53 ERA in 35 1/3 innings. He allowed only one run on three hits to the mighty Braves on July 23.

Also of possible note: Teheran has had good success in the Mets' home park through his career. In 15 career Citi Field starts, he's 6-4 with a 2.97 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

The Mets have started this season 0-4. They play two against the Tigers on Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Reds in Cincinnati on Friday.