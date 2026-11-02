Over the next several months leading up to the 2027 MLB season, hundreds of players will switch teams and sign new contracts -- and some will stay right were they were and sign new contracts. Hundreds of millions of dollars will change hands and new merchandise will flood the shops.
Tarik Skubal is the clear best player available on the market, an ace among aces who will play the entire season at age 30. Behind him are lesser but still solid options in guys like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Tyler Rogers, Randy Arozarena and Freddy Peralta.
Where will everyone land? CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents below.
2026-27 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Tarik Skubal (29)
|LHP
|2
Adrian Morejon (27)
|LHP
|3
Trevor Rogers (28)
|LHP
|4
|Teruaki Sato
|3B
|Hanshin Tigers (NPB)
|5
Freddy Peralta (30)
|RHP
|6
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (28)
|2B
|7
Seiya Suzuki (32)
|OF
|8
Michael King (31)
|RHP
|9
Randy Arozarena (31)
|OF
|10
Ryan Jeffers (29)
|C
|11
Luis Arraez (29)
|2B
|12
Jake Bauers (31)
|1B
|13
Brandon Lowe (32)
|2B
|14
Sonny Gray (36)
|RHP
|15
David Bednar (32)
|RHP
|16
Mauricio Dubon (32)
|UTIL
|17
Ian Happ (32)
|OF
|18
Raisel Iglesias (36)
|RHP
|19
|Kaima Taira
|RHP
|Seibu Lions (NPB)
|20
Tyler Mahle (32)
|RHP
|21
Clay Holmes (33)
|RHP
|22
Kevin Gausman (35)
|RHP
|23
Ty France (32)
|1B
|24
Casey Mize (29)
|RHP
|25
Dustin May (29)
|RHP
|26
|Hiromi Itoh
|RHP
|Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters (NPB)
|27
Mike Soroka (29)
|RHP
|28
Foster Griffin (31)
|LHP
|29
Nick Martinez (36)
|RHP
|30
Shota Imanaga (33)
|LHP
|31
JoJo Romero (30)
|LHP
|32
Jonathan Loaisiga (32)
|RHP
|33
Paul Blackburn (32)
|RHP
|34
Evan Phillips (32)
|RHP
|35
Alex Vesia (30)
|LHP
|36
Gleyber Torres (29)
|2B
|37
Carson Kelly (32)
|C
|38
Alec Bohm (30)
|3B
|39
Edmundo Sosa (30)
|UTIL
|40
Michael Conforto (33)
|OF
|41
George Springer (37)
|DH
|42
Daulton Varsho (30)
|OF
|43
Nick Pivetta (33)
|RHP
|44
Shane Bieber (31)
|RHP
|45
Kris Bubic (29)
|LHP
|46
Tyler Stephenson (30)
|C
|47
Matthew Boyd (35)
|LHP
|48
David Peterson (31)
|LHP
|49
Robbie Ray (35)
|LHP
|50
Patrick Sandoval (30)
|LHP