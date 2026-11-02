Over the next several months leading up to the 2027 MLB season, hundreds of players will switch teams and sign new contracts -- and some will stay right were they were and sign new contracts. Hundreds of millions of dollars will change hands and new merchandise will flood the shops.

Tarik Skubal is the clear best player available on the market, an ace among aces who will play the entire season at age 30. Behind him are lesser but still solid options in guys like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Tyler Rogers, Randy Arozarena and Freddy Peralta.

Where will everyone land? CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents below.

2026-27 MLB free agent tracker