Over the next several months leading up to the 2027 MLB season, hundreds of players will switch teams and sign new contracts -- and some will stay right were they were and sign new contracts. Hundreds of millions of dollars will change hands and new merchandise will flood the shops.

Tarik Skubal is the clear best player available on the market, an ace among aces who will play the entire season at age 30. Behind him are lesser but still solid options in guys like Jazz Chisholm Jr., Tyler Rogers, Randy Arozarena and Freddy Peralta. 

Where will everyone land? CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents below.

2026-27 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Tarik Skubal (29)
LHP

2
Adrian Morejon (27)
LHP

3
Trevor Rogers (28)
LHP

4Teruaki Sato3BHanshin Tigers (NPB)

5
Freddy Peralta (30)
RHP

6
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (28)
2B

7
Seiya Suzuki (32)
OF

8
Michael King (31)
RHP

9
Randy Arozarena (31)
OF

10
Ryan Jeffers (29)
C

11
Luis Arraez (29)
2B

12
Jake Bauers (31)
1B

13
Brandon Lowe (32)
2B

14
Sonny Gray (36)
RHP

15
David Bednar (32)
RHP

16
Mauricio Dubon (32)
UTIL

17
Ian Happ (32)
OF

18
Raisel Iglesias (36)
RHP

19Kaima TairaRHPSeibu Lions (NPB)

20
Tyler Mahle (32)
RHP

21
Clay Holmes (33)
RHP

22
Kevin Gausman (35)
RHP

23
Ty France (32)
1B

24
Casey Mize (29)
RHP

25
Dustin May (29)
RHP

26Hiromi ItohRHPHokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters (NPB)

27
Mike Soroka (29)
RHP

28
Foster Griffin (31)
LHP

29
Nick Martinez (36)
RHP

30
Shota Imanaga (33)
LHP

31
JoJo Romero (30)
LHP

32
Jonathan Loaisiga (32)
RHP

33
Paul Blackburn (32)
RHP

34
Evan Phillips (32)
RHP

35
Alex Vesia (30)
LHP

36
Gleyber Torres (29)
2B

37
Carson Kelly (32)
C

38
Alec Bohm (30)
3B

39
Edmundo Sosa (30)
UTIL

40
Michael Conforto (33)
OF

41
George Springer (37)
DH

42
Daulton Varsho (30)
OF

43
Nick Pivetta (33)
RHP

44
Shane Bieber (31)
RHP

45
Kris Bubic (29)
LHP

46
Tyler Stephenson (30)
C

47
Matthew Boyd (35)
LHP

48
David Peterson (31)
LHP

49
Robbie Ray (35)
LHP

50
Patrick Sandoval (30)
LHP