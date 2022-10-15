Welcome to a four-game slate of playoff games, possibly our last day of 2022 with four games in a single day. The drought-snapping Mariners, 111-win Dodgers and defending champion Braves all face elimination, so it's must-watch playoff ball.

For many, watching the games is fun enough on its own. For many others, gambling is a supplement, or fun-enhancer, so for those people, let's discuss some possible action

(All odds via Caesars Sportsbook)

Another big Bryce Harper game?

In Game 2 of Braves-Phillies, I had Bryce Harper going over 1.5 total bases and he did in his first at-bat with a double. In Game 3, I went back to the well and he homered and doubled. It's time to ride the wave here.

Remember when Harper homered in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series? That was his first pull-side home run since returning from a broken thumb. The chances are decent he finally feels like his old self and he's on a serious heater. In his last four games -- starting with that home run -- he's gone 8 for 15 with three doubles and two home runs.

The news gets better. Against Braves starter Charlie Morton, Harper is 10 for 24 (.417) with a double, triple, home run and seven RBI in his career. He's also enjoyed great success against Braves relievers Kenley Jansen, Raisel Iglesias and Jesse Chavez.

Here are his props foe Saturday's Game 4:

HR: +360

Over 0.5 RBI: +133

Over 0.5 R: -102

Over 0.5 H: -258 (I'd pass on this number)

Over 1.5 total bases: +100

Pick out the one you like best. A home run gets us home everywhere.

Astros-Mariners OVER 7 runs (+100)

Astros starter Lance McCullers, Jr. has been very good this season after returning from injury, but he was exponentially better at home than the road and that's been a theme. In over 330 career innings on each split, McCullers has a 2.67 home ERA and 4.43 on the road.

Also, I'm counting on the Mariners' offense to give their home fans one last final surge of fun. Remember, this is the first playoff game in Seattle since 2001.

On the other side, I don't think the Astros' offense will be completely held down, even if rookie George Kirby throws well one or two times through the order.

Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 runs (-127)

I think the Mariners are going to walk him every chance they get, whether it's an intentional walk or just pitching around him. I especially like Alex Bregman behind him because Bregman has gotten some good swings so far in this series and he swings right-handed. For whatever reason, fellow righties owned Mariners starter George Kirby to the tune of a .324/.354/.492 line this season. Kyle Tucker follows with big power while Yuli Gurriel is next and homered in Game 1.

Basically, I think Alvarez is going to be on base multiple times and like his chances to score.

Triston McKenzie OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-131)

The lanky right struck out just about one hitter every inning through the regular season. He picked things up just a tick on that front down the stretch and struck out eight in six innings against the Rays in the Wild Card Series. In fact, we went with over 5.5 strikeouts in that one, so we're sticking with what works here.

The Yankees only saw McKenzie once this year and he struck out seven in seven innings of work. They aren't especially difficult to strike out (they ranked fifth in the AL in strikeouts this season) and whiffed 15 times in Game 2 (including seven against starter Shane Bieber).

Justin Turner UNDER 0.5 hits (+139)

We're gonna push back against small-sample history here. Turner is 4 for 5 with three homers against Padres starter Joe Musgrove this season. As such, I wouldn't blame you if you wanted to go against him here.

I'm just seeing some terrible and almost non-competitive at-bats from Turner right now. He's 1 for 10 with three strikeouts in the series and his one hit was 74 miles per hour (95 is the threshold for "hard hit"). He hit .143 with no extra-base hits and eight strikeouts in his last eight games of the regular season, too, and is almost 38 years old.